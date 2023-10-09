Availability of the Compagnia Portuale Livorno group to acquire shares of TDT together with other port entrepreneurs

After the renunciation of the shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping
Company to acquire Terminal Darsena Toscana, the company that
manages the homonymous terminal for containers of the port of Livorno
(
of 1
August
2023), assumptions about the possible have multiplied
future of TDT, which is owned by the Group
Port Investments (GIP) of the InfraVia and Infracapital funds.
What is certain is that at the moment the group
Compagnia Portuale Livorno is not involved in any hypothesis
acquisition of TDT. This was announced by the chairman of the group,
Enzo Raugei, denying rumors - he specified - "of one of our
involvement in social groups ready to take over TDT, in
alternative to the stalemate that has been notoriously
come to create." "I would like to clarify - he added
Raugei - both for Compagnia Portuale and for CILP, of which we are
50% shareholders, there is currently no hypothesis of agreement with
shipowners'.
Raugei said the concern is rather
'because of the continuation of a situation of uncertainty which could
not be compatible with today's economic activities,
much less with terminal activity. An operation that
concerns the largest terminal of the port of Livorno - has
observed - in my opinion, it should have been announced and
become executive immediately after, unfortunately this is not the case
state. I believe that in this condition both the territory and the city
They should strike a blow."
"Livorno - continued the president of the group
Compagnia Portuale Livorno - born as a port and port has always
lived and a heritage like the TDT, which represents for our
City an important piece of the future, deserves to be
safeguarded even at the cost of great sacrifices. I believe that the
Leghorn community cannot be excluded from what
Today it is the largest terminal in the port and even more than
more in the future from the Europa Platform. We are ready to
do our part and, if it were to be useful, we would be
available, subject to the consent of our members, to participate in
initiatives to acquire TDT shares together with others
local and non-local port entrepreneurs, without exception'.
"Our history and our activity - has
concluded Raugei - has always been characterized by giving
the best possible service to multiple owners so
balanced and on several types of goods, for this reason we believe
It is useful and necessary to unblock the current situation in order to look at a
future of growth and consolidation for the port of Livorno».