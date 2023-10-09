The significant reduction in OOCL's revenues continues

In the third quarter of this year the activity of the fleet
of container ships of the company Orient Overseas Container Line
(OOCL) of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping has registered a
increase in the volumes of goods transported and an increase in
Sharp decline in revenues generated by these operations. In the
July-September 2023 the total of cargoes loaded
on the ships of the OOCL has been pairs to 1,86 million teu, with
a growth of +6.7% on the third trimester last year. The
shipping company has specified that in the third trimester of
This year the capacity of its fleet is
increased by +13.6% and consequently the seat load factor has marked a
decrease of -5.1% on the same period of 2022.
The largest increase in transported loads is
occurred on the transpacific routes where they were handled
477 thousand teu (+13.8%). Transported containers also rose
on the routes Asia-Europe (394 thousand teu, +2.5%), on those
transatlantic (118 thousand teu, +3.6%) and on intra-Asian routes and
with Australasia (875 thousand teu, +5.5%).
In the third quarter of this year the revenues produced by these
Total assets amounted to 1.76 billion
dollars, with a decrease of -65,1% that has been
due to the significant falls in turnover recorded in
all major markets, with transpacific services having
totaled 629,1 million dollars (- 67.1%), services Asia-Europe
376.5 million (-71.0%), transatlantic services 160.4 million
(-56.7%) and intra-Asian and Australasia 593.7 million
of dollars (-59.3%).
In the first nine months of 2023 the OOCL fleet transported
Containerized volumes pairs to 5,47 million teu, with a growth
+1.5% on the corresponding period last year, activities
which has generated revenues pairs to 5,91 billion dollars (- 61.8%).