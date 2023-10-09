Due to the ongoing conflict, Royal Caribbean cruises do not call at Israel

Because of the attacks carried out by Hamas first with rockets and then
with assaults on Israeli territory, the cruise company
Royal Caribbean International has announced the cancellation of
at least two cruises of the ship Rhapsody of the Seas
that
expected departures today and next Friday from the port of
Haifa for four- and five-night itineraries to Cyprus and the
Greece.
In addition, the ongoing conflict has led the American group to
also make changes to the itineraries of the Odyssey of
the Seas by Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity
Apex of Celebrity Cruises, a company that is also part of
of the US group, canceling the airports previously
programmed to Israel.