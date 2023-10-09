The International Chamber of Shipping launches its own data-collection system on the Carbon Intensity Indicator

Today the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), association
International shipowner representing more than 80% of the fleet
world merchant ship, has started its own collection system of
data on the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), the efficiency index
energy of a ship which is expressed in grams of CO2 emitted
by ship's carrying capacity and nautical miles
traveled by the naval unit. The system based on the CII index
entered into force last January and was
introduced by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the agency
of the United Nations for the safety of maritime transport and the
prevention of pollution caused by ships. The system
provides for the assignment to each ship of
gross tonnage greater than 5,000 tons of a rating on a scale
A (best energy performance) to E conferred on the basis
of the CII index on the energy performance of ships in
2023. A ship that will receive a D rating for three years
consecutive or an E rating for one year must submit a
plan of corrective measures to achieve a C rating or higher.
The ICS has specified that the decision to create its own
Data collection system was taken as a result
the invitation made by the IMO at its July meeting on
own Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC)
so that the Member States concerned and the organisations concerned
collect data and submit information, and
Proposals.
The data collection system set up by the ICS has
the objective - explained the association - to support the IMO in the
its formal review of the CII rating system which should be
implemented by 1 January 2026. 'All'International
Chamber of Shipping - specified Chris Waddington, director
ICS technician and CII data collection system manager
of the association - we intend to engage constructively
in the current phase of defining the revision of the CII for
ensure that the system is fit for purpose and effective. The
ICS data collection system offers shipowners and managers
of ships the opportunity to provide data that in the future
will improve the rating system. We encourage shipowners to
use the system to offer first-hand guidance on this
that works well and on the possible challenges within the system.
This data will be shared with the IMO and will keep the
Dialogue on how best to achieve our goals for the
2030, 2040 and 2050 net-zero carbon emissions'.