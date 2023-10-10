COSCO estimates that the value of EBIT for the first nine months of 2023 decreased by -76.9%

The Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. provides
to close the first nine months of this year with an EBIT of approximately
33.2 billion yuan ($4.5 billion), down
of the -76,9% respect to an adjusted operating profit of 143,6
billion yuan in the corresponding period of 2022. They are also
expected a profit clearly of about 26,0 billion yuan (- 77.5%) and a
Profit for shareholders of 22.1 billion (-77.3%).
This means that in the third quarter of 2023 alone the
EBIT value is expected to be around 8.5 billion yuan,
down by -82.4% on the same period last year, that
of the profit clearly to 6,3 billion (- 83.7%) and the value of the profit for
shareholders at about 5.5 billion yuan (-83.1%).