SHIPPING
COSCO estimates that the value of EBIT for the first nine months of 2023 decreased by -76.9%
Profit clearly down of -77.5%
Shanghai
October 10, 2023
The Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. provides to close the first nine months of this year with an EBIT of approximately 33.2 billion yuan ($4.5 billion), down of the -76,9% respect to an adjusted operating profit of 143,6 billion yuan in the corresponding period of 2022. They are also expected a profit clearly of about 26,0 billion yuan (- 77.5%) and a Profit for shareholders of 22.1 billion (-77.3%).

This means that in the third quarter of 2023 alone the EBIT value is expected to be around 8.5 billion yuan, down by -82.4% on the same period last year, that of the profit clearly to 6,3 billion (- 83.7%) and the value of the profit for shareholders at about 5.5 billion yuan (-83.1%).
PORTS
Availability of the Port Company Livorno Group to acquire shares of TDT together with other port entrepreneurs
Livorno
Raugei : concern about the protracted situation of uncertainty
EDITORIAL
The corporate debureaucratization of the Italians that powers the bureaucracy
Genoa
For the ports it inspires a wind of change that you don't know if it will make a difference, let it all stay as before or else it will make things worse.
JOBS
Comparison of the International Dockworkers Council on the problems of port work in Europe
Barcelona
Among the issues addressed, the category exemption for shipowners, the impact of EU ETS, self-production and the decline in traffic
SHIPPING
CMA CGM communicates its own estimates of surcharge values for EU ETS
Marseille
Noteworthy the difference with the amount of the nicknames expected by Hapag-Lloyd
TRUCKING
CMA CGM will board the Renault-Volvo joint venture that will produce electric vans
Boulogne-Billancourt / Marseille
Signed a non-binding agreement with the two automakers to invest 120 million euros
PORTS
Port of Trieste, at the end of the race for the link between Molo VII and Trieste Field Station Marzio
Trieste
The amount based on the tender is seven million euros
Spanish ports call for a moratorium on the application of the EU directive that taxes shipping emissions
PORTS
Spanish ports call for a moratorium on the application of the EU directive that taxes shipping emissions
Seville / Castellón
Ibáñez : We cannot ignore the global nature of the world and reduce competitiveness at a time when Europe is going through a delicate situation.
A study for the TRAN Commission of the EU Parliament urges to keep watch on Chinese investment in European shipping
ECONOMY
A study for the TRAN Commission of the EU Parliament urges to keep watch on Chinese investment in European shipping
Brussels
The potential risks should be assessed primarily at the level of the whole EU, the document said.
SHIPYARDS
AdSP of the East Ligurian Sea, approved the new concessions of the shipyards San Lorenzo, Baglietto, The Italian Sea Group
The Spezia
Expected employment growth of 600 units
PORTS
Manifest in protection of the Port of Gioia Tauro from the effects of the European Shipping Emissions Directive
Joy Tauro
Appeal "to avert the end of a strategic infrastructure for the future of the Region"
PORTS
If trade unionists are the holy protectors of the port, Gioia Tauro has the hours counted
Lamezia Terme
From regional secretariats, there is no question of what to do with the EU emissions directive not to penalise the scale of the emissions.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
New rail link between I'm Gateway and Verona Porta Nuova
Go Ligure
Made two weekly departures
MEETINGS
On October 20 in Taranto the public assembly of Federagents
Rome
Meeting on the theme "Porto Italia in the changing world"
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
PSA Italy-Wind Tre project for a high-performance Private Network 5G at the Genova Pra terminal
The aim is to respond to the specific needs of a port and industrial environment
SHIPPING
In Genoa, with Cool Logistics Global, the reefer market is discussed
Genoa
This year the volumes transported by sea are expected to increase by 1.5%
PORTS
Venice Port Community, the Channeling project of the AdSP gives response to the problem of access of ships to the port
Venice
Becce : We need a team spirit opposed to those who blindly oppose any change
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean's cruises do not escalate to Israel because of the ongoing conflict
Miami
Changes to the itineraries of four ships of the group
SHIPPING
OOCL's significant revenue reduction continues
Hong Kong
In the third quarter, the containers transported by the fleet increased by 6.7%
Incentives of up to 22 million to promote emission reduction of transport services
Rome
The annual amount is relative to the period 2023-2026
AVIATION
Parties the flights from Italy of MSC Air Cargo
Milan
Link Milano Malpensa-Tokyo
ASSOCIATIONS
In 2026 Fedespedi will host the FIATA World Congress in Milan
Milan
The event will be held from 6 to October 9 at the MiCO convention center
SHIPPING
Evergreen's revenue, which is still higher than pre-pandemic levels, is still declining.
Taipei
In the third quarter of this year, a decline of -57.3%
MEETINGS
Conference "In the head of the seafarers : a psychological analysis of the needs"
Genoa
It will be held on October 11 in Genoa
COMPANIES
Ontario Teachers ' Pension Plan gives up half of SeaCube's capital
London / Toronto
Will be acquired by Britain's Wren House
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
CIRCLE has been awarded an EMSA tender on the Single Maritime Sportswear
Milan
PORTS
On October 17 at the port of Gioia Tauro the manifestation of protest against the negative effects of the EU directive
Joy Tauro
Flash mob titled 'The port does not stop'
MEETINGS
Conference on "Italian and European Transport and the challenge of 2035"
Rome
It will be held on October 12 in Rome. Among the topics covered, that of the sustainability of maritime transport
PORTS
Ports of Genoa and Savona-Going, approved incentives to the early retirement of 39 workers CULMV and CULP
Genoa
ASSOCIATIONS
Black fuming for the designation of the new president of the Confitweapon
Rome
Failure to converse again on a name
PORTS
Assoports and AdSP subscribe to the declaration of intent "No Women, no panel"
Rome
The aim is to foster gender balance in panels and public events
MEETINGS
Tomorrow in Genoa, the National Coordination Filt Cgil of the Unique Companies of Italian Ports
Genoa
The goal is to take stock of the organisation of work in ports
PORTS
Start of the race for the Maritime Station of the Port of Salerno
Naples
Concession contract of the duration of eight years
PORTS
Cruise ship of the North Molo North of the port of Barcelona
Barcelona
At the end of 2026 the dock at Molo Sud will also be transferred to the Adossat Molo.
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
LOGISTICS
Spain's Noatum buys the Sesé Auto Logistics
Barcelona
Transaction of the value of 81 million euros
LOGISTICS
Sacchi inaugurated its own new Desio Logistics Centre
Desio
It was made with an investment of more than 67 million euros
With autonomous trucks efficiency in intermodal terminals can grow by 40%
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
With autonomous trucks efficiency in intermodal terminals can grow by 40%
Ulm
Tests carried out in Germany as part of the ANITA project
PORTS
Cisl and Uil have expressed confidence in the resumption of container traffic to the Spezia
The Spezia
Wagon and Furbeds : We appreciate and share the actions put in place these months by the new management of LSCT
COMPANIES
At the end of the year, Alessandro Becce will leave the post of CEO of FHP Holding Portuale
Carrara
Will be replaced by Paolo Cornetto
ACCIDENTS
Fire on the ferry Cossyra in navigation from Lampedusa to Porto Empedocle
Rome
Passengers have been transshipped and the ship is towed to the port of Augusta
PORTS
Romania wants to buy the Moldovan river port of Giurgiulesti
Ports
A new road and rail bridge on the Danube will also be planned.
MEETINGS
On October 11 in Genoa a workshop by the Young Group of Assagents on the Trend of Noli
Genoa
It will be held at Palazzo San Giorgio
SHIPPING
On Sunday in Japan, the ferry company MOL Sunflower will become operational
Tokyo
Fleet of ten ro-pax ships and five ro-ro ships employed on six maritime routes
LEGISLATION
Rexi, inserted amendments on concessions, self-transport, Third Valico and dam of Genoa
Rome
A uniform criterion for updating the Istat criterion is introduced on maritime concessions, the Deputy Minister explained.
