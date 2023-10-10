Venice Port Community, the project Channeling dell'AdSP gives an answer to the problem of access of ships to the port

On Saturday in Venice a public assembly was held by the
title "No to new excavations, no to the return of large ships"
organized by the Committee Nograndinavi to counter projects of
excavation of the Venetian canals to allow the return of ships from
cruise to the Maritime Station of Venice, but also for
counter a maritime traffic also directed to Marghera that the
committee considers that it puts the ecosystem of the Lagoon at risk.
A "no" to the ships that - Venezia Port replied
Community, the committee whose objective is the development of
ports of Venice and Chioggia - « becomes a powerful word and
dangerous, to be used responsibly' when - has
highlighted VPC in a note signed by President Alessandro Becce
- "we must decide the future of Venice, the lagoon, the
territory, and on the future of thousands of people and families who
live from the port and the economy linked to traffic and
cruises'. "Using the weapon of environmentalism
Fundamentalist to block any project, spread fake news
such as the transfer of polluted sludge to new sites of
conferment of the Tresse - VPC has accused - lead in the
trap of a suicidal immobility. EIA procedures must
serve to build solutions, not as a tool to block
any evolution'.
Highlighting that Venezia Port Community "is working
to identify viable projects that give a
future to the strategic role that the port of Venice plays in
Adriatic', the Committee specified that the draft of the
Channeling, which was developed by the
Port system of the Northern Adriatic Sea with the aim of
identify scientific and operational solutions to the problem of
limited nautical accessibility of the ports of Venice and
Chioggia, "is showing that concrete and balanced solutions
To face the future of the port are not only possible but
improve sludge dispersion by 50% compared to
a situation of current immobility'.
VPC has specified to support the System Authority
Portuale "on the dredging of the Vittorio Emanuele: bring back in
Activities the Maritime Station with ships of size
reduced, by their nature characterized by a high clientele
level - the Committee noted - can only contribute
to a quality tourism different from the mass influxes that
They arrive with much less media hype through buses and trains
directly in the heart of the historic center».
"Venice - concludes the note - has the right to a future that
it is not only of withdrawal into itself, but to achieve this
We need a team spirit opposite to that of those who oppose it
blindly to any change."