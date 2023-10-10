In Genoa, with Cool Logistics Global, the reefer market is discussed

As part of the Genoa Shipping Week, taking place in Genoa,
The fifteenth edition of the
conference "Cool Logistics Global" in which experts and
maritime professionals discuss sustainability,
Innovation, risks and prospects of the logistics world of
cold. On the occasion of the conference, brought for the first time
in the Ligurian capital by the International Container Studies Center
(C.I.S.Co.), we take stock of a market, that of reefer ships,
which is recovering, positive development that has brought this year
a return to year-on-year growth across all major
Perishable goods trade routes, with cargo volumes
transported by sea that should increase by +1.5% by
End of the year. In addition, it is expected that the containerized trade
of reefer will expand further, quickly overtaking
the overall demand for containerized cargoes which is
remained flat.
The conference is attended by expert speakers such as Martin Dixon
of the Drewry Group that will bring important figures and statistics
concerning reefer containers and their evolution; Kelly Hobson,
founder and senior sustainability consultant Shape Tomorrow, who
will participate in the Sustainability Panel - Netzero for
talk about the challenges and prospects of companies in the sector;
Annika Kroon, Head of Unit Maritime Transport and Logistics
of the European Commission, which will open the day's work
concluding with a speech of high technical value concerning the
EU regulatory and standardisation role in the field of
Multimodal transport.