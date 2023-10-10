PSA Italy-Wind Tre project for a high-performance 5G Private Network at the Genova Pra' terminal
The aim is to respond to the specific needs of a port and industrial environment
October 10, 2023
The terminalista company PSA Italy have started a
collaboration project with the telephone operator Wind Tre for
create a new container terminal in Genoa Pra'
5G radio coverage system and connectivity to
corporate datacenters on which to base your IT services on the move
for the next few years. The initiative will lead to the design,
construction and installation in the port terminal of a Private
High-performance 5G network that provides connectivity
Performing, with reduced network latencies, to respond to
specific needs of a port and industrial environment, which
require ease of use and very high levels of
reliability.
