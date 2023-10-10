Butler (WSC) : Even without CBER regulation, VSA agreements will continue to be one of the pillars of containerized shipping

The World Shipping Council (WSC), the association it represents
the world's leading shipping companies operating in the
segment of containerized maritime transport, had to take
act of the decision communicated today by the European Commission to
not extend the validity of the CBER exemption Regulation
by specific category for this segment of shipping
(
of 10
October
2023). "We appreciate - commented the president
and CEO of the WSC, John Butler - recognition by the
Directorate-General for Competition of the many advantages for the
and for European consumers of ship sharing,
although we do not agree with the logic behind the
recommendation to suspend the CBER. The transition to standards
general antitrust of the EU - Butler observed - will create a
period of uncertainty as carriers adapt to the new
legal framework. However - it has emphasized - the Vessel Sharing
Agreement will continue to be an absolutely legal way and
supported by carriers to ensure efficient transport and
sustainable for Europe'.