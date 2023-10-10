New rail connection between Vado Gateway and Verona Porta Nuova
Make two weekly departures
Vado Ligure
October 10, 2023
From Vado Gateway, the platform of the port of Vado Ligure for the
Containerized trade and fruit logistics, have started
First trains of the new railway service that connects the Ligurian hub
with the airport of Verona Porta Nuova. These are two convoys
weekly operated by Maersk Italia and operated by Logtainer with
which increase to five active rail connections to and from
the port infrastructure of Vado Ligure - in addition to Verona Porta
Nuova, Milan, Padua, Rubiera and Piacenza -, for a total of about
12-14 pairs of weekly trains.
