CLECAT is satisfied that containerized shipping will be subject to general EU competition rules

CLECAT, the European association of forwarding companies,
transport, logistics and customs services, welcomed the
decision announced yesterday by the European Commission not to renew
the CBER Block Exemption Regulation for consortia, which
exempts containerized shipping companies from submission
general EU competition rules
(
of 10
October
2023).
Recalling that freight forwarders have long opposed the
granting of these extraordinary exemptions, the director
General of CLECAT, Nicolette van der Jagt, specified that
for many years the association has highlighted to the Commission
European that 'the regulation was no longer suitable for the
purpose. During the consultation period on the evaluation of the
regulation - explained van der Jagt referring to the phase of
comparison with interested parties initiated by the EU Commission to
August 2022 - CLECAT has shown that CBER no longer meets
the criteria of effectiveness, efficiency and added value for the EU.
We have also noted that the CBER, in its present form,
offers excessive margin for non-beneficial cooperation - has
underlined the Director-General of CLECAT referring to the
alliances forged by maritime carriers - far beyond those needed
for the operation of Vessel Sharing Agreements'.
Also referring to the vertical integration strategy
carried out in recent years by the main companies of
containerized navigation, which have extended their interests to
port sector, land logistics and others
mode of transport, van der Jagt stated that, 'in
In particular, CLECAT expressed concern about the continued
Securing the block exemption to parties in the
liner shipping which is rapidly diversifying
own activities towards other modes and functions of the
supply chain, creating distortions in the global supply chain market
logistics, where containerized shipping companies are in
competition with other logistics service providers that are required
to comply with the general competition rules'.
Recalling then that yesterday the European Commission itself has
clarified that the non-renewal of the CBER Regulation does not mean
that cooperation between shipping companies will become
illegal under EU antitrust rules, van der Jagt has
stressed that without the protection of the regulation the companies
Seafarers operating to and from the EU will have to assess the
compatibility of their cooperation agreements with
General European competition rules to which
other players in the supply chain.
The British International Freight Association (BIFA), which is
associate member of CLECAT, congratulated the
CLECAT for the success of the campaign that the European association has
conducted on behalf of the shipping business community
of the EU so that shipping companies would come
subject to the general Union competition rules
European. Referring to the examination to which the analogous CBER Regulation is
currently subject in the United Kingdom by the Competition and
Markets Authority (CMA), BIFA said it was eager to
know the results of the revision of the UK Regulation which,
as well as the European CBER, it will expire on 25 April 2024.
The CMA started the revision of the regulation on 24 August 2022.