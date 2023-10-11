In the third trimester of the 2023 attacks of the pirates against the ships are increased of +6%

In the third quarter of this year, acts of piracy against
the ships have been 34, with an increment of +6% on the same
period of 2022. The most worrying increase was
the number of seafarers taken hostage during
These assaults: 33 in the July-September quarter of this year
compared to four in summer 2022. In addition, five seafarers are
He was threatened and one was injured. Over
Of the attacks, 28 ships were boarded, one was
seized and five ships were shot by
fire. The attacks were conducted against eight tankers,
16 bulk carriers, two container ships and eight naval units of
other type (5, 10, 5 and 11 respectively in the third quarter of
2022).
In the first nine months of 2023 at the International Maritime Bureau
(IMB) of the International Chamber of Commerce have been reported
Overall 99 attacks against ships compared to 90 incidents
in the same period of 2022. This year, 85 people were boarded
ships and attempted assaults against nine other units
Naval. Three ships were hijacked and two were subject to
gunshots. Pirates managed to get on board
of 89% of ships assaulted and most accidents occurred
are verified overnight. The IMB pointed out that,
despite the number of acts of violence against members
of the crews of the ships are among the lowest of the last
Three decades, risks to seafarers remain high with 69
people taken hostage in the first nine months of this year, 14
kidnapped, eight threatened, three injured and one attacked.
The IMB has specified that a region that does not follow the trend of
decrease in accidents in progress in the last two years is
that of the Gulf of Guinea, which continues to cause concern
with 21 incidents reported in the period January-September 2023
compared to 14 in the same period last year. During
These attacks were taken hostage 54 seafarers, 14 are
were swift and two injured.
The level of
crime in the Straits of Singapore where they have been
33 incidents reported compared to 31 in the first nine months of 2022.
In this region, 31 ships have been boarded, five members of the
Crews were taken hostage and two were threatened.