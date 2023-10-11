Bringing cruise passengers to the heart of Rome with boats on the Tiber? You can
The feasibility of the project was highlighted during a round table of the Propeller Club of Rome
Roma
October 11, 2023
Projects for cruise landings at the mouth of the Tiber
can be an opportunity to restore navigability
of the river to the heart of Rome. This opportunity is
was highlighted on Friday as part of the "Tiber day",
which took place in Rome at the De Pinedo airport, in
occasion of the round table "Towards the Jubilee 2025: Rome and
Fiumicino between navigability and metropolitan regeneration of the
Tevere" organized by the International Propeller Club Port of
Rome.
During the meeting, the interventions of the technicians illustrated
the latest airworthiness projects
Tiber recently developed and proposed by public entities and
private, with ups and downs, to the attention of the institutions. The
Theme has forcefully returned to attention as a result
of the acceleration impressed on the realization of the two new ones
port initiatives at the mouth of the river, one by the Authority
of Port System of the Central Northern Tyrrhenian Sea and a
of Fiumicino Waterfront Srl, a company incorporated under Italian law
participated by the American cruise group Royal Caribbean that
invests about 434 million euros in view of the 2025 Jubilee for the
construction of a new cruise port in Fiumicino, intervention
inserted in the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of the
last 8 June for the Jubilee 2025. In that regard, it is
It has been pointed out that the river is already theoretically
navigable and that a first phase of interventions feasible by
2025, estimated at around €120 million, could
understand the regularization of a two-way channel
navigable safely at a speed compatible with times
journey of 60-90 minutes from the mouth to the Port of Ripa Grande and
of another similar taken from the Tiber Island to the Approdo Duca
d'Aosta, re-evaluating the docks as an urban structure. It is
It has been pointed out that the technical and environmental problems are all
Soluble in engineering.
It was also pointed out that the river route,
as well as offering a wonderful opportunity to cruise passengers
and pilgrims to visit important pre-existing archaeological sites and
landscaping, would allow, even with the use of boats
electric, to contribute to decarbonisation and avoid
the entrance into the city of numerous tourist buses.
If the rapporteurs highlighted the feasibility of
projects for the navigability of the river, it was
However, it has been noted that such interventions are hampered by the
Number of competences on the river that are devolved pro quota to different
institutions, including the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport, through the operational arm of the Port Authorities,
the Lazio Region, the Metropolitan City, the Municipalities of Rome and
of Fiumicino, the Superintendence of the Ministry of Culture.
Instead, it has been pointed out, it would be necessary to identify a single
implementing subject that takes charge first of all of the "vision",
of the design, of the process of sharing, debate
public, consensus building and project approval
itself, of its realization and management over a period of time
at least ten years, until the Jubilee of 2033.
The hypothesis has emerged, if the institutions deem it
implementable through a special memorandum of understanding, of the
Establishment of an urban development company on the model
of the Dutch experience, participated by public and private entities
with the aim of enhancing the PPP instrument, to be financed
initially for operation and design, which
would guarantee technical expertise, continuity and operability
long-term. Representatives of the Propeller Club of Rome have
announced that the association will engage with its members
to support institutions in the development of the contents of this
Memorandum of Understanding, the first step to hinge and concretize
The initiative.
