Published the calls for three projects for the area of the port system of the Strait of Messina

The Port System Authority of the Strait, with the
collaboration of Invitalia as a central of
commissioning, has published three calls for tenders for the assignment of the
design of technical and economic feasibility of the three
projects "Falcata Revival", "Stretto Link" and
"Aeolian Hubs" which have been entirely financed by the
"MIT Priority Works Design Fund - Resources of the
three-year period 2021-2023 and residual two-year period 2019-2020" for an amount
total of 6.6 million euro, of which 3.0 million, 2.6 million
and 1.0 million respectively for the three projects
(
of 3
October
2022). The deadline for submitting applications for
Participation is scheduled for November 14th.
"Falcata Revival" is aimed at
redevelopment of the Falcata Zone of the city of Messina and
the objective of the AdSP is the restitution to urban uses
of the area, to be redeveloped and enhanced through the realization
an urban park and buildings and buildings serving the
port community, with an adaptation of the road network
existing to facilitate the connection with the rest of the city.
"Stretto Link" provides for the improvement of the service
of ferrying the Strait of Messina thanks to the realization
a logistics plate and spaces for the pre-loading of vehicles
Heavy. These areas, due to the orographic conformation of the territory -
has specified the AdSP - can not be realized in the
adjacency of the new port of Tremestieri, but need to be
delocalized to neighboring and well-connected areas and
to the port infrastructure and to the primary road network.
"HUB Eolie" is aimed at
re-functionalization and upgrading of the port of Milazzo and
solve the long-standing problems of overlap between the
urban roads and flows of vehicles directed to the port. Thank you
the construction of a new artery connecting
the road axis and the port and a link road that will connect
the latter with the industrial agglomeration of Giammoro and the areas
of the SEZ it will be possible to bypass the entire viability
existing.