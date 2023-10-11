The downward trend in revenues of Taiwanese Yang Ming and WHL goes hand in hand

As well as her compatriot Evergreen
(
of 6
October
2023), also the other two main companies of
Taiwanese containerized shipping Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines
closed the third quarter of this year recording again
a sharp decline in turnover, which for the first time is
amounted to 35,9 billion Taiwanese dollars (1,1 billion
US dollars) and for the second to 25.0 billion Taiwanese dollars,
with reductions of -64.0% and -60.7% respectively over the period
July-September 2022.
In the first nine months of 2023, Yang Ming's revenues increased
attested to 107,9 billion Taiwanese dollars, in decrease of the -65.9%
on the same period last year, and those of the WHL at 75.1
billion (-65.8%).