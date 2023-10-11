European Shippers' Council, good stop to the EU regulation of exemption for containerized companies

European Shippers' Council (ESC), the organisation that
represents shippers and shippers' associations in Europe, has
welcomed yesterday's decision by the European Commission
not to extend beyond 25 April 2024 the validity of the
CBER Block Exemption Regulation for Consortia
(
of 10
October
2023), decision - highlighted ESC - which is
arrived after eight years of struggles of the shippers together with the others
interested parties for the repeal of the rule.
European Shippers' Council noted that the decision of the
EU Commission "opens up new opportunities for evolution
of practices and legislation in Europe and in the world, following
the legislation recently enacted in the United States and the
additional powers conferred on the Federal Maritime Commission to
prevent abuses in container shipping. ESC - has
specified the organization - is open to dialogue with all
public and private stakeholders to facilitate this
developments in the interests of all parties'.