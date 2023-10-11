ZIM applies a premium risk war on goods to and from Israeli ports

From today the Israeli shipping company ZIM will charge
to goods transported to and from Israel the war risk premium that
insurers have imposed as an additional insurance premium for
the risk of war on all ships calling at ports
Israelis because of the ongoing conflict triggered by the
aggressions by Hamas militants in the territory of Israel and the
rain of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip that hit the
Country. The company has specified that, despite the situation of
war, the ports of Ashdod, Haifa and Eilat operate normally, but
Service interruptions may occur at short notice
as a result of the security measures dictated by the authorities
Israeli.