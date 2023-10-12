Italian seafarers are efficient and resilient, but suffer from the repetitiveness of work
A research on the psychology of workers finds that, in addition to routine, poor support from colleagues and stress are the greatest criticalities
Genova
October 12, 2023
Italian seafarers have a remarkable capacity to
resilience, are efficient at work and have a strong sense of
responsibility. On the other hand, they collaborate little with each other and
have to deal with negative factors such as repetitiveness and
stress. However, the differences in their
perceptions, which vary depending on the location of the seafarer
within the work hierarchy. This is highlighted by a research
presented yesterday in Genoa, at Palazzo San Giorgio, during the
conference "In the heads of seafarers: a psychological analysis
of needs" organized by the workers' union
Seafarers USCLAC-UNCDIM-SMACD and held under the Port &
Shipping tech conference, Genoa Shipping Week event.
The study was carried out by Psicologia del Mare, a
research group of the University of Turin and Sapienza
- University of Rome composed of PhD students and female professors
psychologists specialized in occupational psychology and
legal-forensic that deals with promoting well-being
psychological among Italian and foreign seafarers. The firm
explored psychosocial risks and protective factors in
Italian seafaring and was conducted through a
Online questionnaire, aimed at mapping the main stressors
and workers' protective ones.
The sample investigated is over 848 seafarers (of which 519
for the analyses), 94% men, with an average age of 41 years,
for 79% with a secondary school diploma
degree and conjugates for 51%. As regards the status of
seafarers covered by the research, 45% are officers, 33%
commanders or chief engineers and 21% non-commissioned officers or commons.
As for the type of ships they are used, 48% operate on
passenger ships, 32% on cargo and 19% on operating units.
From the point of view of labor resources, the study highlights
How in general Italian seafarers can count on low
levels of support among peers and transformative leadership, in
more critical way among lower workers
in the border hierarchies. Regarding quality
of the working environment and safety climate exist differences
significant in perception: commanders/directors/chief commissioners
consider the working environment to be more appropriate than those who
has a lower status (value of 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5)
and put in place more security behaviors than
non-commissioned officers/commons. Seafarers at the top of the board
they are characterized by higher levels of responsibility,
autonomy and flexibility (values between 4 and 5) and report
suffer from work pressures to a lesser extent.
Commanders/directors/chief commissioners finally report minors
negative relational dynamics in the workplace and minor
emotional loneliness compared to officers, while there are no
significant differences with NCOs and municipalities.
Regarding the workload of commanders/directors/heads of commissioners
report lower work pressures than
non-commissioned officers/commons, and lower physical load than all those
which are inferior in degree. However, they report a greater load
cognitive with respect to non-commissioned officers/commons. In relation to the
stress management finally, commanders and directors and
Chief Commissioners report lower levels of stress related to
time management compared to officers, but with higher levels
of stress related to the management of a possible emergency.
In summary, seafarers, regardless of status
covered on board, show high levels of resilience,
self-efficacy work and even humor, while they would seem more
compromised the levels of support received from colleagues and the
Transformative leadership. These resources are critical to
allow the individual to adapt to a specific context, and
deal with stress adequately, decreasing the risk of
develop forms of malaise such as sleep disorders or burnout
(exhaustion).
Finally, all seafarers seem to consider the work repetitive
which, together with an environment in itself "monotonous"
(e.g. employment on the same routes for several months,
exposure to an external environment that is always the same) can
increase levels of hypostimulation related to lack of
response to the fundamental need for interaction with the environment and,
therefore, at higher levels of malaise on board and
consequent atypical behaviors.
The research, in conclusion, shows the need to
intervene in the general population of seafarers on some
items (e.g. support from colleagues, work routines), but
to customize any training and / or intervention according to
the status held on board, i.e. the specific difficulties
Report: only in this way will it be possible to intervene in a
complete and in line with the needs of the individual, and increase
so the level of well-being at work.
