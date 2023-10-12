Tomorrow in Livorno a seminar on port work

Tomorrow at 9.30 am at the Palazzo del Portuale in Livorno will be held
a seminar entitled "Port work: from the origins
to the logistic evolution" which is mainly aimed at
to students of the degree courses of the Livorno University Campus
and was organized by the municipal administration of
Livorno and the University Logistics Systems of the University
of Pisa, in collaboration with the Port Company of Livorno.
The conference will open with the greetings of the councilor
municipal at the Port, Barbara Bonciani, and Professor Luca Michelini
of the University of Pisa. Luca Ghezzani will introduce the event,
councillor of the Port Company of Livorno. Speaker Antonio
Rognoni, attorney of the Port Company of Livorno. For
Participants There will also be a visit to the exhibition
photographic portraying the port workers of Livorno, in progress
at the Palazzo del Portuale.