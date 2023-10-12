Africa Global Logistics (MSC group) has been awarded the management of the multipurpose terminal of the port of Lobito

The strategic plan for vertical integration of activities
carried out by the shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company
(MSC) has taken a further step with the acquisition of
management of the multipurpose terminal of the Angolan port of Lobito, which
It includes the management of the container terminal, the
Conventional Cargo Terminal and Mining Terminal
African airport. Africa Global Logistics (AGL), company (formerly
Bolloré Africa Logistics) bought by the Swiss group to
End of last year
(
of 21
December
and 31
March
2023), won the tender
international realized by the Ministry of Transport of Luanda.
The concession contract, which will enter into force
At the beginning of next year and has a duration of 20 years, it provides that
AGL invests a total of one hundred million euros for the management and
the development of the terminal and that it recruits operational staff
dell'Empresa Portuária do Lobito - E.P., the authority
port that will stop directly managing the terminals and
It will only play the role of administration and regulation of
maritime and port activities.
Last year the port of Lobito has enlivened over 1.5
million tons of goods, with an increment of +5% on 2021.
Container traffic alone has decreased as
piled in 2022 to more than 22 thousand teu compared to 28 thousand
in the previous year.