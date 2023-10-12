In the first eight months of the 2023 traffic of the goods in the Croatian ports is dropped of -1,1%

In the first eight months of 2023 the traffic of goods in ports
of Croatia is decreased of -1,1% being piled to 15,9
million tonnes compared to 16.1 million tonnes in the period
January-August last year. International traffic alone has
recorded a decrease of -0.4% having stood at over 14.7
million tonnes, while more pronounced was
the decline in national traffic which totaled less than 1.2
million tons (- 8.5%).
The Croatian Statistical Office has announced that in the first eight months
This year's passenger traffic in port ports is
state of 26,4 million people (+2.4%), of which 25,4 million
transported by national maritime services (+1.6%) and over a
million people from international services (+27.3%).