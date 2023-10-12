Maersk ships will be equipped with Starlink's satellite internet connectivity

As announced twenty days ago by the German
Hapag-Lloyd, also the container shipping company
Danish Maersk Line will use more than 330 ships
container holders of your connectivity fleet
high-speed satellite internet provided by Starlink,
network that is designed, managed and owned by
SpaceX.
Maersk has announced that the agreement with Starlink comes after the
success of a test phase during which the members of the
crews of more than thirty ships of the company have
tested Starlink technology. Commissioning of the
connection on all container ships in the fleet will be
completed by the first quarter of next year.