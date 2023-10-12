Kim Pong will succeed Chong Meng as CEO of PSA International

On the first of March Tan Chong Meng will leave the
Positions of Chief Executive Officer and Director of
administration of the terminalista company PSA International
of Singapore, roles that will then be covered by NGO Kim Pong,
Currently Regional Managing Director for the South East
Asian of the company, who will assume the role of CEO of the
Group E will be appointed as a member of the Board of
administration of PSA International.
Nelson Quek, Managing Director of the Division
PSA Singapore's Business Container, which is the business unit
main of the Asian group, he will assume the position of CEO
regional for Southeast Asia and will also become a member of the
Senior Management Council of PSA.
Thanking Chong Meng for his 12-year work as CEO
of the group, the president of PSA International, Peter Voser, has
Highlighted that under his leadership the presence of the group has been
expanded from 17 to 43 countries worldwide and activity
has diversified. Voser recalled that the next
CEO Kim Pong has nearly three decades of experience
in the sector in many regions of the world, including Southeast Asia,
Europe, the Mediterranean and Northeast Asia.
PSA International is also present in Italy in the ports of
Genoa and Venice through PSA Italy.