The Japanese MOL launches the new cruise brand Mitsui Ocean Cruises

MOL Cruises, the crocieristica division of the shipowning group
Japanese Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), announced the launch of the
new Mitsui Ocean Cruises brand with which it will operate its own
Nippon Maru
ship and a second cruise ship which is
the vessel d 32,477 gross tonnage Seabourn
Odyssey
that MOL has bought in recent months from Seabourn and
which, renamed Mitsui Ocean Fuji
, the
Japanese company will put into service in December 2024.
Mitsui Ocean Fuji
will be based in Yokohama Port.
Announcing the new brand, the company recalled the
own plan to expand the business with the acquisition
of new ships, confirming the intention to commission two units
of 35,000 GRT announced at the end of last year
(
of 25
November 2022).