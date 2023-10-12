Wallenius Wilhelmsen installs new bulbs on the bows of ships to reduce fuel consumption and emissions

Wallenius Wilhelmsen, a company specialized in transport
maritime and motor vehicle logistics, has started the
replacement of the bow bulbs of the car carrier ships of your own
fleet with the aim of reducing fuel consumption and
polluting emissions. The programme was launched in
Chinese shipyard IMC-Yongyue of Zhoushan that in the span of three
weeks replaced the bulb of the Aniara
, to which
similar interventions will follow on the ships Oberon
, Tijuca
and Tirranna
.
"The current design of the bow bulb - explained Adam
Larsson, senior manager Energy Efficiency and Performance at
Company - originally it was optimized for a draft and for
a very precise speed. However, operational data
clearly demonstrate that ships operate at draft and speed
lower for a significant part of the time, compared to which
The existing design does not work well, creating additional resistance
to movement in the water'. Larsson added that, by working together.
for design with the South Korean DSEC and DSME/Hanwha, it is
A new optimized design has been developed that reduces this
resistance and allows a considerable average saving of 6% of the
fuel, which translates into a decrease of 1,400 tons of
CO2 emitted per year by a single ship. "We can expect
- it has emphasized - even greater average savings if in the future the
Actual operating speeds will be reduced since the
New design, compared to the old, will work much better at
slower speeds. It is worth highlighting - he remarked -
whereas, under certain operating conditions, such as a lower draft of
about eight meters and a speed of 14 knots, saving can
get up to 30%».
The new bulb, weighing 137 tons and 23 meters, was
made during a first phase of prefabrication of the duration
of two months at the end of which it was raised in the
dry dock to be installed on the bow of the Aniara,
Second phase that was completed in a week.
"The next two installations of bulbs - announced Lars
Ekren, senior manager in Newbuilding & Projects at Wallenius
Wilhelmsen - will take place in October on the Tijuca and Oberon
and the prefabrication work has already been completed."