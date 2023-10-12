In the development, implementation and revision of EU legislation on
Maritime transport must be strongly protected by
geographical-territorial instances of European countries. It is the
message launched yesterday by Assarmatori in Brussels during the Forum
European Committee on Insularity
of the Regions, to which the Italian shipowning association is
She was invited to speak. The event, promoted by the office of the
Sardinia Region in Brussels in the format of a conference entitled
"After the European Parliament's Resolution on island regions:
What's Next?", saw the participation of exponents
politicians from the six European island regions, i.e. - beyond
Sardinia - Balearic Islands (Spain), Corsica (France), Gozo
(Malta), the Ionian Islands and Crete (Greece), as well as representatives of the
EU institutions, such as MEPs, senior representatives of the
European Commission, members of the Committee of the Regions and
Economic and Social Committee, and politicians from other island regions
European.
"We reiterated, on behalf of the national maritime cluster.
- announced Dario Bazargan, head of the office of
Assarmatori in Brussels, which took part in the work -
the essential need to carefully consider the repercussions
of European regulations on territories in the light of specificities
geographical areas of individual countries. We fought, together with the
Sardinia Region, so that the recent FuelEU regulation
Maritime recognizes the specificities of the island through
Specific mitigation measures not only for the smaller islands but also
for connections with the major islands, although for the latter
limited to routes subject to obligations or contracts of
public service. Beyond the exemptions themselves - it has
specified Bazargan - is of extreme importance now
the introduction of a kind of "insularity clause"
in all European legislative arrangements, starting next
revision of the ETS Directive, which protects everyone without distinction
island connections. Equally important is protection
of the Motorways of the Sea from the risk of modal shift
inverse resulting from such regulations, as well as the need
to urgently revise the ETS Directive to avoid risks
relocation of trade to non-EU ports'.