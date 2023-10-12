The Ministers of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini,
and Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, signed
the interministerial decree that renews the Marebonus, the incentive
to promote freight transport by sea. The new programme of
Incentives for shipping companies to reduce traffic
road transport for the benefit of the integration of maritime transport
short-medium range in the intermodal chain is called "Sea
Modal Shift".
The sums available amount to EUR 39 million for the year
2022 and €21.5 million for each of the years from 2023 to
2026. On application, individual beneficiaries shall be granted a
maximum contribution of 30 euro cents per vehicle for each
Kilometer of road route avoided, recognized as a result
of the final report.
The Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality
(ALIS) welcomed the renewal of the programme.
"This news, corroborated by the signing of the decree
interministerial MIT-MEF - underlined the president of ALIS,
Guido Grimaldi - represents a sign of deep attention and
listening to the requests that ALIS and the entire sector have presented
to the Government, with particular reference to the resources provided for
today for the Marebonus, and not yet paid, for the years
2022 and 2023. We thank Minister Salvini and Minister Giorgetti
and the entire ministerial structure that has worked to obtain
this important milestone that will support the
businesses and for the benefit of the whole community'.