testata inforMARE
Cerca
13 October 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
19:35 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
MSC updates the EU ETS surcharge estimates taking into account the gradual application of the rule
The value of the nicknames will be updated monthly
Ginevra
October 13, 2023
The container shipping company MSC has developed a New estimate of the value of surcharges that from next January the ocean carrier will apply in coincidence with the entry in force in the maritime transport segment of the European Union Emissions Trading (EU ETS). The System sets a ceiling on emissions from certain sectors and requires these companies to buy European carbon allowances on the European carbon market at the end of the year emissions equal to emissions above this ceiling by them Produced. The system shall be applied to all emissions of ships calling at an EU port as part of voyages achieved throughout the EU, to all emissions generated by ships when stationed in a Union port and 50% of the emissions from ships on voyages beginning or ending in a non-EU port.

Compared to preliminary estimates of the value of these nicknames announced almost a year ago by MSC ( of 3 November 2022), the new estimates show much lower values high and, compared to the end of 2022, lower on average by -66% in relation to the surcharges applied to shipments of containers for dry cargoes and about -91% to those applied to shipments of refrigerated containers. One of the factors that have determined the reduction of the value is the gradualness of the entry into force of the new European rules, progressivity that at the end of 2022 it was not known if it would be introduced. At November last year, in fact, MSC had based its estimates of a price per tonne of CO2 of EUR 90, and whereas EU rules immediately obliged to take account of 100% of emissions from ships. The latest estimates, instead, always based on a market value of the shares of carbon of around 90 euros per tonne of CO2, take into account the step-by-step approach to introducing standards according to which From 2024, 40% of emissions will be taken into account produced, from 2025 70% and only from 2026 100% of emissions.

By way of example, if in November 2022 the company of navigation had announced, for shipments from the Far East to the west coast of Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, the Possible introduction of a surcharge of 69 euros for containers of 20' (teu) for dry cargoes and 208 euros for reefer containers from 40' (Feu), the new estimates of the values of surcharges for shipments on the Far East-Northern Europe route, applied both in the of spot contracts and in long-term ones, are 22 euro/dry teu and 33 euro/reefer teu and for shipments on the route Far East-Mediterranean of 18 euro/dry teu and 27 euro/reefer TEU. A year ago the estimated surchage values for shipments from Mediterranean/West Coast of Northern Europe to Far East were equal to 37 euro/dry teu and 110 euro/reefer feu, while the new estimates for shipments from the Mediterranean to the Far East are 14 euro/dry teu and 21 euro/reefer teu and for shipments from the North Europe in the Far East of 13 euro/dry teu and 20 euro/reefer teu.

MSC has specified that the value of the ETS surcharges will be revalued monthly on the basis of the public index of reference of EU allowance prices.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
TRUCKING
IRU and European transport associations call on Brussels to take action to resolve roadblocks at the Brenner Pass
Brussels
The European Shippers ' Council has joined the appeal.
SHIPPING
Assogasliquids, LNG and bioLNL essential for decarbonisation of shipping
Genoa
Arzà : you cannot ignore the use of all the solutions offered by alternative fuels and biofuels
The new waterfront of Palermo Marina Yachting is being inaugurated in Palermo today.
PORTS
The new waterfront of Palermo Marina Yachting is being inaugurated in Palermo today.
Palermo
The intervention involved a total area of more than 40mila square meters
SHIPPING
MSC updates surcharge estimates for EU ETS taking into account the graduation of application of the standard
Geneva
The value of the nickels will be updated monthly
SHIPPING
Signed the interministerial decree renewing the Marebonus
Rome
Funds for EUR 125 million for the period 2022-2026
Wallenius Wilhelmsen installs new bulbs on the vessels ' prues to reduce consumption and emissions
INDUSTRY
Wallenius Wilhelmsen installs new bulbs on the vessels ' prues to reduce consumption and emissions
Lysaker
They are designed to work best at lower-speed draught and speed
CRUISES
Japan's MOL launches new, crucieristic brand Mitsui Ocean Cruises
Tokyo
Initial fleet of two ships : the "Nippon Maru" and the "Mitsui Ocean Fuji" (ex "Seabourn Odyssey")
Africa Global Logistics (MSC group) adjusts the management of the multipurpose terminal of the port of Lobito
PORTS
Africa Global Logistics (MSC group) adjusts the management of the multipurpose terminal of the port of Lobito
Luanda
Contract to grant the duration of twenty years
SEAFARERS
Italian seafarers are efficient and resilient, but they suffer from the repetitiveness of work
Genoa
Research into the psychology of workers finds that, in addition to routine, the poor support of colleagues and stress are the greatest critiques.
SHIPPING
European Shippers ' Council, good stop to EU exemption regulation for containerized companies
Brussels
Highlighted the major powers granted in the USA to the FMC to prevent abuse in liner shipping
PIRACY
In the third quarter of 2023, attacks by pirates against ships increased by 6% percent.
London / Kuala Lumpur
In the first nine months of the year, accidents were 99
SHIPPING
Satisfaction of CLECAT because containerized shipping will be subject to EU general rules on competition
Brussels / Feltham
In the UK the BIFA is keen to learn about the outcome of the revision of the UK CBER Regulation
SHIPPING
Butler (WSC) : Even without CBER regulation, VSA agreements will continue to be one of the pillars of containerized shipping
Brussels
They will continue to be-he specified-absolutely legal and supported by carriers
The EU exemption regulation by category for consortia between containerized maritime carriers will not be extended
SHIPPING
The EU exemption regulation by category for consortia between containerized maritime carriers will not be extended
Brussels
The rule will expire on April 25
SHIPPING
COSCO estimates that the value of EBIT of the first nine months of 2023 decreased by -76.9%
Shanghai
Net profit down -77.5%
SHIPYARDS
Sicilian Region becomes armor and orders a ferry to Fincantieri
Palermo
The ship will be built in the shipyard in Palermo and delivered in 2026. Option for a second unit
Sicilian Region becomes armor and orders a ferry to Fincantieri
SHIPPING
The International Chamber of Shipping launches its own data-collection system on the Carbon Intensity Indicator
London
The IMO will complete the review of the system on the assessment of the energy efficiency of ships by the first January 2026
PORTS
Availability of the Port Company Livorno Group to acquire shares of TDT together with other port entrepreneurs
Livorno
Raugei : concern about the protracted situation of uncertainty
EDITORIAL
The corporate debureaucratization of the Italians that powers the bureaucracy
Genoa
For the ports it inspires a wind of change that you don't know if it will make a difference, let it all stay as before or else it will make things worse.
JOBS
Comparison of the International Dockworkers Council on the problems of port work in Europe
Barcelona
Among the issues addressed, the category exemption for shipowners, the impact of EU ETS, self-production and the decline in traffic
SHIPPING
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti adheres to the Poseidon Principles
Rome
International agreement promotes decarbonisation of maritime transport
Costa Cruere celebrates its 75-year anniversary
CELEBRATION
Costa Cruere celebrates its 75-year anniversary
Genoa
On schedule a series of events in Genoa
PORTS
Increased 6.1% percent of quarterly traffic in Russian ports
St. Petersburg
Growth of dry goods and drop in liquid loads
PORTS
In the third quarter the traffic in goods in Turkish ports decreased by -3.3%
Ankara
Volumes to and from Italy have fallen by -28.6% percent.
MEETINGS
Record of Participants at the Shipbrokers Shipagents Dinner of Assagents
Record of Participants at the Shipbrokers Shipagents Dinner of Assagents
Genoa
3,500 guests among entrepreneurs, agents, shipowners, professionals and brokers from five continents
SHIPPING
Assshipowners, insert a "insularity clause" in EU maritime transport legislation
Brussels
The association needed to urgently review the ETS directive to avoid the risks of relocating traffic, the association said.
COMPANIES
Kim Pong will take over to Chong Meng in the post of CEO of PSA International
Singapore
Nelson Quek will assume the post of regional CEO for Southeast Asia
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Maersk ships will be equipped with Starlink's satellite internet connectivity
Copenhagen
Put into service by the first quarter of 2024
PORTS
In the first eight months of 2023, freight traffic in Croatian ports fell by -1.1% percent.
Zagreb
Passengers to and from abroad increased by 27.3%
MEETINGS
Tomorrow in Livorno a seminar on port work
Livorno
It is primarily aimed at students in the degree courses of the Universitarian Pole livornese
SHIPPING
ZIM applies a war risk premium on goods to and from Israeli ports
Haifa
The company makes it known that the ports of Ashdod, Haifa and Eilat operate normally
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
CELEBRATION
Celebration of the 25 years since the acquisition of Italy Marittima by Evergreen
Trieste
A ceremony will be held on October 23 in Trieste
LOGISTICS
In growth the costs of European automotive logistics
Brussels
ECG presented the latest update of the FVL Cost Index
SHIPPING
The trend of degrowth of Taiwanese revenues Yang Ming and WHL proceeds parallel
Keelung / Taipei
In the third quarter of this year recorded declines of -64.0% and -60.7% respectively
PORTS
Published the notices for three projects for the area of the port system of the Strait of Messina
Messina
They are fully funded with 6.6 million euros
RIVER TRANSPORT
Bringing the crucierists into the heart of Rome with boats on the Tiber? You can
Rome
The feasibility of the project was highlighted during a roundtable discussion by the Propeller Club in Rome
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
New rail link between I'm Gateway and Verona Porta Nuova
Go Ligure
Made two weekly departures
MEETINGS
On October 20 in Taranto the public assembly of Federagents
Rome
Meeting on the theme "Porto Italia in the changing world"
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
PSA Italy-Wind Tre project for a high-performance Private Network 5G at the Genova Pra terminal
The aim is to respond to the specific needs of a port and industrial environment
SHIPPING
In Genoa, with Cool Logistics Global, the reefer market is discussed
Genoa
This year the volumes transported by sea are expected to increase by 1.5%
PORTS
Venice Port Community, the Channeling project of the AdSP gives response to the problem of access of ships to the port
Venice
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean's cruises do not escalate to Israel because of the ongoing conflict
Miami
Changes to the itineraries of four ships of the group
SHIPPING
OOCL's significant revenue reduction continues
Hong Kong
In the third quarter, the containers transported by the fleet increased by 6.7%
TRANSPORTATION
Incentives of up to 22 million to promote emission reduction of transport services
Rome
The annual amount is relative to the period 2023-2026
AVIATION
Parties the flights from Italy of MSC Air Cargo
Milan
Link Milano Malpensa-Tokyo
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Tomorrow in Livorno a seminar on port work
Livorno
It is primarily aimed at students in the degree courses of the Universitarian Pole livornese
MEETINGS
Conference on "Italian and European Transport and the challenge of 2035"
Rome
It will be held on October 12 in Rome. Among the topics covered, that of the sustainability of maritime transport
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Grupo Torralba construirá una terminal portuaria para exportar yeso en Carboneras
(El Mercantil)
Panic at KPA over job losses amid ports privatisation plan
(People Daily)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
ASSOCIATIONS
In 2026 Fedespedi will host the FIATA World Congress in Milan
Milan
The event will be held from 6 to October 9 at the MiCO convention center
SHIPPING
Evergreen's revenue, which is still higher than pre-pandemic levels, is still declining.
Taipei
In the third quarter of this year, a decline of -57.3%
COMPANIES
Ontario Teachers ' Pension Plan gives up half of SeaCube's capital
London / Toronto
Will be acquired by Britain's Wren House
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
CIRCLE has been awarded an EMSA tender on the Single Maritime Sportswear
Milan
PORTS
On October 17 at the port of Gioia Tauro the manifestation of protest against the negative effects of the EU directive
Joy Tauro
Flash mob titled 'The port does not stop'
MEETINGS
Conference on "Italian and European Transport and the challenge of 2035"
Rome
It will be held on October 12 in Rome. Among the topics covered, that of the sustainability of maritime transport
PORTS
Ports of Genoa and Savona-Going, approved incentives to the early retirement of 39 workers CULMV and CULP
Genoa
ASSOCIATIONS
Black fuming for the designation of the new president of the Confitweapon
Rome
Failure to converse again on a name
MEETINGS
Tomorrow in Genoa, the National Coordination Filt Cgil of the Unique Companies of Italian Ports
Genoa
The goal is to take stock of the organisation of work in ports
PORTS
Assoports and AdSP subscribe to the declaration of intent "No Women, no panel"
Rome
The aim is to foster gender balance in panels and public events
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile