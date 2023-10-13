MSC updates the EU ETS surcharge estimates taking into account the gradual application of the rule

The container shipping company MSC has developed a
New estimate of the value of surcharges that from next January
the ocean carrier will apply in coincidence with the entry
in force in the maritime transport segment of the
European Union Emissions Trading (EU ETS). The
System sets a ceiling on emissions from
certain sectors and requires these companies to buy
European carbon allowances on the European carbon market at the end of the year
emissions equal to emissions above this ceiling by them
Produced. The system shall be applied to all emissions of
ships calling at an EU port as part of voyages
achieved throughout the EU, to all emissions generated by
ships when stationed in a Union port and 50% of the
emissions from ships on voyages beginning or ending in
a non-EU port.
Compared to preliminary estimates of the value of these nicknames
announced almost a year ago by MSC
(
of 3
November 2022), the new estimates show much lower values
high and, compared to the end of 2022, lower on average by
-66% in relation to the surcharges applied to shipments of
containers for dry cargoes and about -91% to those applied
to shipments of refrigerated containers. One of the factors that have
determined the reduction of the value is the gradualness
of the entry into force of the new European rules, progressivity
that at the end of 2022 it was not known if it would be introduced. At
November last year, in fact, MSC had based its
estimates of a price per tonne of CO2 of EUR 90, and
whereas EU rules immediately obliged to take account of
100% of emissions from ships. The latest estimates,
instead, always based on a market value of the shares of
carbon of around 90 euros per tonne of CO2, take into account
the step-by-step approach to introducing standards according to which
From 2024, 40% of emissions will be taken into account
produced, from 2025 70% and only from 2026 100% of emissions.
By way of example, if in November 2022 the company of
navigation had announced, for shipments from the Far
East to the west coast of Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, the
Possible introduction of a surcharge of 69 euros for containers of
20' (teu) for dry cargoes and 208 euros for reefer containers from
40' (Feu), the new estimates of the values of surcharges for shipments
on the Far East-Northern Europe route, applied both in the
of spot contracts and in long-term ones, are 22
euro/dry teu and 33 euro/reefer teu and for shipments on the route
Far East-Mediterranean of 18 euro/dry teu and 27 euro/reefer
TEU. A year ago the estimated surchage values for shipments from
Mediterranean/West Coast of Northern Europe to Far East
were equal to 37 euro/dry teu and 110 euro/reefer feu, while the new
estimates for shipments from the Mediterranean to the Far East are 14
euro/dry teu and 21 euro/reefer teu and for shipments from the North
Europe in the Far East of 13 euro/dry teu and 20 euro/reefer teu.
MSC has specified that the value of the ETS surcharges will be
revalued monthly on the basis of the public index of
reference of EU allowance prices.