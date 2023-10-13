Record number of participants at the Shipbrokers Shipagents Dinner in Assagenti

This year at the "Shipbrokers Shipagents Dinner",
The event organized by the Association of Shipping Agents
Genoese Assagenti and now in its sixteenth edition which has
held last night as part of the Genoa Shipping Week,
recorded a record attendance with 3,500 guests including
entrepreneurs, agents, shipowners, professionals and brokers from
from five continents. "It was - underlined the
president of Assagenti, Paolo Pessina - a great effort
collective, but the result has repaid us for all the efforts.
We turned the spotlight on Genoa, but also on a Mediterranean
Restless that precisely in trade and economic growth
joint can and must find the reasons for a
peaceful coexistence. And everyone knows how right now
difficult to be important to plan for the future to find those
Hopes that arise from shared goals."
The Genoese shipping agents are already working for the
New appointment in two years, in 2025, with a new edition
of Genoa Shipping Week.