Today in Palermo the new waterfront of Palermo Marina Yachting is inaugurated

This afternoon in Palermo, in the presence of the President of the
Republic, Sergio Mattarella, will be inaugurated the new
city waterfront of Palermo Marina Yachting, an area that is
has been the subject of one of the most important interventions of
urban regeneration made in Palermo after the war, a work
reconnection of the airport with the urban fabric that includes areas
industrial and tourist. The intervention involved a surface
total of over 40 thousand square meters, on which were
demolished about 30 thousand cubic meters of dilapidated and illegal structures,
Two cranes 54 meters high, 29 silos. The area, in line with the Plan
Port Regulator, has undergone significant changes aimed at
improvement of the offer of services for cruise passengers and for the
collectivity.
The project, with works that involved an investment of
over 30 million euros, serves to give continuity to the
walk on the Cala, extending it to the terminal part of the
Trapezoidale pier, today Palermo Marina Yachting, and the Complex
archaeological of the Castello a Mare which is thus a candidate for
become a UNESCO site, included in the "Arab-Norman Route",
already part of the Heritage List; to free the areas of the
Castello a Mare and to enhance the site. Next to the Park
archaeological, of which the excavations have traced the perimeter, are
A walk, a square, an urban lake, nine
buildings with different destinations, including a convention center and
a small panoramic theater with 200 seats, paid parking, 14
Moorings for mega yachts to activate a new traffic segment.
"Provide for the revitalization of the waterfront, with
results of excellence - underlined the President of the Authority
of Port System of the Sea of Western Sicily, Pasqualino
Monti - this is what we did in Palermo, where an area in
decline has become an opportunity for development. We
Aware that the competitive capacity of the territories is
clearly related to the modernisation of the budget
infrastructure of the same and the services offered. Thus
Even the pier, from jumble of concrete and functions, is
changed, acquiring completely new uses that have a
What to do with cultural redevelopment and hospitality
Tourist. Those built on the Trapezoidal pier, today Palermo
Marina Yachting, are modifications of functional trim that do not
distort the genius loci, indeed give an indelible character
to landscapes, emphasize symbols and values related to events
historical and project the visitor, be it a resident or a
tourist, within the world of flows and emotions that
Port cities know how to produce and arouse». 'From
today - added Monti - on this area will move at least two
millions of people every year: we can say that the connection between
Port and historic center is now assured and the goal of
Finding an element of identity in the sea was
substantially achieved'.