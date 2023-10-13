In the third trimester the traffic of the goods in the Turkish ports is diminished of the -3,3%

In the third quarter of this year, for the fourth period
consecutive quarterly, the traffic of goods in the ports of the
Turkey decreased to EUR 130.9 million
of tons, with a decrease of -3,3% on the period July-September
of 2022. Only imports grew with 64.0
million tons (+4.9%), while exports are decreased
of the -11.1% to 34,1 million tons and in reduction are
The volumes of cabotage and transit traffic also results
attested respective to 16,0 million tons (- 5.6%) and
16,8 million tons (- 11.9%). In the container sector alone
The total traffic has recorded an increment of +10.3%
having been pairs to almost 3,3 million teu.
As in the previous quarter, in the period
July-September this year was in strong
decrease in traffic handled by Turkish ports to and from
Italy that has totaled 10,3 million tons (- 28.6%), with
a single containerized trade that was equal to 135 thousand
TEU, with a decrease of -0,9% that is resulting from the
trend changes of -27.5%, +4.7% and +24.8%
respectively in the last months of July, August and September.
In the first nine months of 2023 the traffic in Turkish ports is
overall of 391.8 million tonnes, with a reduction
of -4.2% on the same period last year, of which 194.6
million tons in import (+7.2%), 98,0 million
tons in export (- 14.8%), 47,5 million tons in
Cabotage (- 8.0%) and 51,7 million tons in transit
(-14,8%). Container traffic was equal
altogether less than 9,4 million teu (+0.2%).
In the period January-September of this year the traffic of
goods with Italy was 34.6 million tons
(- 23.0%), with a single flow of container pairs to 412 thousand teu
(-14,1%).