Increment of +6.1% of quarterly traffic in Russian ports

In the third quarter of this year the Russian ports have
enlivened 222.0 million tons of goods, with a
progression of +6.1% on the same period of 2022, of which 171.5
million tons of cargos in export (+3.4%), 9.2
million tons in import (+3.4%), 16,3 million
tons of goods in transit (+28.3%) and 25,0 million
tons of cabotage traffic (+14.7%).
The only region whose ports recorded a decline in
volumes handled was that of the Arctic Basin where the
Traffic has been of 24,0 million tons (- 2.0%). In the
period July-September of 2023 the Russian ports of the Baltic have
enlivened 58,8 million tons (+0.2%), those of the region
of the Black Sea/Sea of Azov 75,3 million tons (+14.1%), the ports
of the Caspian Sea 2,1 million tons (+31.3%) and the Russian ports of call
Far East 61,8 million tons (+5.8%).
Overall, the traffic of dry goods alone is
piled to 119,7 million tons (+15.9%), of which 54,1
million tons of coal (+2.1%), 21,4 million tons
of cereals (+63.4%), 12,4 million tons of goods in
container (+24.0%), 9,9 million tons of fertilizers
minerals (+65.0%) and 5.2 million tons of ferrous metals
(-12,6%). In the liquid cargo segment, traffic is
State of 102,3 million tons (- 3.4%), including 64,0 million
of tons of crude oil (+3.2%), 28,9 million tons
of refined petroleum products (-16.0%), 7.1 million
tons of liquefied natural gas (- 6.6%) and 1,4 million
tons of food products (+27.3%).