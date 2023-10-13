Assogasliquidi, LNG and bioLNG essential for the decarbonization of shipping

For the decarbonization of shipping it is not possible
regardless of the use of all solutions offered by fuels
alternatives and biofuels, in particular LNG and bioLNG. The
highlighted Andrea Arzà president of
Assogasliquidi-Federchimica, speaking today in Genoa at the Green
Ports&Shipping Summit, within the fifteenth edition
of Port&ShippingTech. On the occasion of the meeting
the association, which represents gases in the Federchimica context
liquefied, presented a focus on the contribution that gas
natural liquefied and bioLNG can provide, together
the use of liquid biofuels, in this long journey,
assuming that there is no effective competition
among the different energy carriers, because everyone must
help replace the fossil bunker that powers 99% of the
naval vehicles (95% of the tonnage) of the world fleet.
Assogasliquidi has highlighted that LNG, and increasingly the
bioLNG, can play an important role by helping to reduce
the environmental impact both during navigation and in the phases of
stationing of the ship at the quay, with direct benefits on the
port and hinterland system, also acting as a solution
complementary to cold ironing, so as not to overload
the infrastructure for the supply of electricity. In
particular, according to the data reported by the publication "The
role of bio-LNG in the decarbonisation of shipping" by Sea
LNG, bioLNG could allow - depending on feedstock and
processes used - CO2 reductions of up to -188%, thus generating
even a carbon credit.
'When considering LNG within the
energy transition - observed Arzà - it is possible
already projecting to the future, well beyond the time horizon of the
2050, thanks to the progress of research and
bioLNG production. As shown by the studies referred to,
can disregard the use of all the solutions offered
alternative fuels and biofuels: in this context, the
LNG and with a view to diversifying sources of
procurement both in relation to the contribution already today
relevant for the achievement of the objectives of
decarbonization, represents a ready and available solution.
But the sector must be supported by reassessing the measures provided for by the
Fit for 55 package, providing for specific support measures
for the use of bioLNG and identifying structural measures of
cost reduction'.
"In fiscal terms - concluded Arzà -
The exemption from excise duty for
quantities of LNG used in maritime transport, confirm the
possibility for individual States to define a framework for
Reduced excise duty for gaseous products in transport, in use
civil and in industry. And also, extend the possibility
to take advantage of incentives also for those volumes of bioLNG destined
international navigation, as well as inland waters,
maximizing the penetration of renewables in the sector
maritime. Finally, ground amounts already allocated on the
Complementary fund to the NRP overcoming obstacles of nature
bureaucratic that some of the projects are encountering».