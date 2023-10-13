Costa Cruises celebrates its 75th anniversary

With a series of events scheduled from 19 to 27 October
next to Genoa, Costa Cruises will celebrate its 75th anniversary
anniversary in the city where in 1948 the
history of the company, with the maiden voyage of the Anna C
,
The first passenger ship in the fleet. "In all these years,
day after day - said the CEO of
company, Mario Zanetti, on the occasion of the presentation of the
events - Costa has brought millions of guests around the world,
sharing the happy and unforgettable moments of their holidays.
On the occasion of this special anniversary we want to live
equally unique emotions together with the city of Genoa, with
A wonderful spectacle in one of the most
representative of the city. But also continue to be
good citizens of the Genoese community in which we were born,
bringing a smile and concrete help to the most important people
difficulties'.