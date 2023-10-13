The IRU and European road haulage associations are calling on Brussels to take action to resolve the Brenner road blocks

Denouncing that "Vienna blocks the border by prohibiting the
transit of lorries in Austria', Monday in Bolzano on
Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, has
announced that 'the Italian Government will have recourse to the
European Court of Justice to ask to stop an act
illegitimate, arrogant, bringing pollution, traffic, chaos and
economic disparity between entrepreneurs and road hauliers,
Italians, Germans and Europeans compared to the Austrians'.
The International Road also intervened on the issue
Transport Union (IRU) which addressed a new letter to
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen,
inviting it to launch a new round of negotiations between Germany,
Italy and Austria to find a solution to the Brenner impasse.
In the letter, signed by IRU together with the associations
national AISÖ (Austria), BGL (Germany), FAI (Italy), FNTR
(France), ITD (Denmark), 3NLA (Denmark, Norway, Sweden) and TLN
(Netherlands), please note that the writers have several times
reported "the intolerable traffic situation
transalpine. Within the framework of Tyrol's anti-transport policy
Road - explained the associations - in recent years the
The Tyrolean Regional Council has adopted numerous measures which have
led to massive blockades of transalpine road freight traffic
along the Brenner line. One of the most obvious measures
are the unilateral restrictions imposed at the border crossing point of
Kufstein, which in 2023 take place every 41 days. The result is
repeated queues of trucks up to 70 kilometers long and
waiting up to ten hours on the German side of the Inn Valley.
The result is unbearable and dangerous situations for the
Movement of all road users'.
Recalling the talks launched by the Commission in recent months
EU with the three Member States concerned to find a solution
friendly to the problems of transalpine traffic, in the letter
stresses that, despite this, "so far it is not
No agreement has been reached on how in the future the free
movement of goods can be managed in accordance with
with Community law. At the meeting of the Council of
Transport Ministers of June 2023, several Member States, including
to which Italy and Germany, involved in the ongoing negotiations, have
manifestly expressed their discontent at the lack of
progress in the negotiations and called on the Commission to take action on a
time and for all and to find a solution to the Brenner problem'.
Reminding von der Leyen that last July 25, during the
talks with the Bavarian government in Bayreuth, he told the
press that until then Austria had rejected all proposals
and which the Commission would propose to the Member States
A final mediation meeting is involved, the letter complains
that "this meeting has not yet taken place. We would appreciate
so much - the associations wrote - any
Information on the date scheduled for this last meeting of
mediation and on the measures that the Commission has in mind in the case in
where nothing is achieved. If even the last meeting of
Mediation fails - concludes the letter - this could
to mean, in our view, only that the Commission would take action
finally infringement proceedings against Austria'.
The appeal addressed to the President of the European Commission is
is associated with the European Shippers' Council (ESC),
the organisation representing European shippers.