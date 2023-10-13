Cassa Depositi e Prestiti adheres to the Poseidon Principles

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, a company of the Ministry
of the Economy and Finance, has signed the "Poseidon"
Principles", the international framework that provides a
Framework for integrating climate considerations
in financing decisions, promoting decarbonisation
of international maritime transport and contribute to the objectives
established by the International Maritime Organization to achieve
zero greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector
maritime by 2050.
The "Poseidon Principles", to which they already have
joined 33 of the world's leading financial institutions,
corresponding to approximately 70% of the loan portfolio for
exports granted to companies active in the naval sector
globally, represent a tool to support the process
decision-making within the scope of finance responsible for the sub-fund
maritime. The initiative was created with the aim of promoting the
monitoring and publication of information on
greenhouse gas emissions from the portfolio of ships financed by
signatory institutions and establish common rules to achieve
IMO climate targets.
CDP, one of the first Italian financial institutions to join the
Poseidon Principles, will measure intensity on an annual basis
of greenhouse gas emissions from ships in its portfolio of
funding and publish, together with other members
adherents, the data relating to climate alignment, in order to
promoting transparency and a responsible attitude in the
sector. CDP will also endeavour to ensure the presence of
clauses in the Export Finance contracts that it will sign
to encourage the adoption of energy efficiency measures
of fleets by market participants in the naval sector.
"Adherence to the Poseidon Principles - said Massimo
Di Carlo, Deputy General Manager and Business Director of Cassa
Deposits and Loans - is an important piece
the commitment envisaged by CDP's 2022-2024 Strategic Plan,
through which we set ourselves the goal of being an institution
increasingly guided by policies and principles that integrate
ex-ante environmental, social and governance sustainability
in financing and investment policies. Through this
Subscription We hope to contribute even more actively
the international climate neutrality objectives of the
maritime sector in line with what is also established by our
Transport Sector Policy. We will also continue with our
Support activities for the Italian supply chain
shipbuilding on foreign markets to promote
the export of the most advanced technologies to the world
produced by Italian companies'.