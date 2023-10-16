In the third trimester of the 2023 traffic of the goods in the port of Singapore is increased of +1.7%

In the third trimester of 2023 the traffic of the goods in the port
of Singapore is increased of +1.7% compared to the same
last year's period having amounted to 149,3 million
Tons. The growth is generated by the rise of +4.9%
of containerized trade which stood at 90.0
million tons with a container handling that is
has been pairs to almost ten million teu (+3.7%). Goods are decreasing
conventional which totalled 6.4 million tonnes
(-5.1%) as well as oil bulk and other bulk cargoes
which totalled respectively 47.9 million tons
(-2.2%) and 5.0 million tons (-4.0%).
In the first nine months of this year the total traffic is
State of 440,3 million tons, with a progression of +1.1%
on the period January-September 2022. Volumes increase in all
The main product segments: Goods in containers were
261,4 million tons (+0.5%) with a handling of
containers pairs to 29,0 million teu (+3.5%); goods
with 19.6 million tons recorded a
increase of +6.9%; oil bulk and other bulk cargoes
amounted to 143.1 million tonnes respectively
(+0.7%) and 16.2 million tons (+9.0%).
In the first nine months of 2023 in Singapore, which is one of the
The world's main bunkering hubs have been supplied to ships
38,1 million tons of fuel, with an increment of +8.7%
on the same period of 2022. The largest share of fuel
dispensed, equal to 10.4 million tons, was the oil
LSFO low sulfur fuel with a viscosity
maximum of 380 centistoke (-39.9%), followed by Marine Fuel Oil with
a maximum viscosity of 380 centistoke with 6.2 million
tons (-34.8%), LSMGO, low-content marine diesel
of sulphur (<0.1%), with 2,6 million tons (- 2.4%) and from the
LSFO reduced sulfur fuel with a viscosity
maximum of 100 centistoke with 2,4 million tons (- 44.2%).