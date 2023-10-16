The ports of Rijeka and Busan sign an MoU

The impulse to traffic in the Croatian airport is expected from 2025 by the entry into service of the Maersk terminal
Zagabria
October 16, 2023
On the occasion of the meeting on Thursday in Zagreb
between the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, and the first
Minister of the Republic of Korea, Han Duck-so, the authorities
dockers of the ports of Rijeka and Busan have signed a
Memorandum of Understanding focused on cooperation for the
port development through the sharing of experiences and
operational information and coordination of projects and investments
in port and logistics infrastructures, with the aim of
increase the volume of cargo traffic between the two ports.
At the time of signing the agreement, the parties highlighted
the impetus for Rijeka's role as a port hub for Europe
oriental that will be stamped from 2025 from the entry
In service of the new container terminal of the Croatian airport managed
from the Danish shipowning group Maersk that will be able to
Accept container ship with a capacity of 20.000 teu
(
of 7
March 2023).
