MOL also chooses Starlink to increase the efficiency of ships' internet connectivity

Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) also chooses the
SpaceX's Starlink satellite communication service for
ensure the best internet connectivity of all
233 ships in its fleet. The Japanese company has announced
now that the program plans to initially install the system
on about 140 ships by the end of next March. MOL ha
highlighted that the tests carried out have confirmed that the system
Starlink makes it possible to massively increase the efficiency of
connections, increasing the speed of
and allowing seafarers to make video calls
and watching videos, which has been difficult to do in the past.
The Japanese group specified that innovation will be able to
have a positive impact on the well-being of seafarers, workers and
shortage in the shipping industry is becoming more and more
with an insufficient number of seafarers who are considered to be
is 10% of the number needed worldwide.