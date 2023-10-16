The Sicilian Region says it is ready to invest over one billion for the construction of the bridge over the Strait

This morning the council of the Sicilian Region approved
unanimously adopted a measure that ensures the availability of
to invest more than one billion euros to co-finance the
construction of the bridge over the Strait of Messina. In a note, the
specified that the investment will allow Sicily to
participate with a 10% share in the construction of the
of the infrastructure that will connect the island to Calabria
The total cost of the work is estimated at around 12 billion
of euros. With regard to the total cost of the work, it is
It is necessary to specify that if the Sicilian Region quantifies it at 12
billion, among the various figures indicated by the Ministry of Finance,
Infrastructure and Transport, last March the dicastery estimated
€10 billion for the construction of the bridge and all the
Railway and road access works on both banks
The Region of Sicily has specified that its contribution of
€1 billion will come from the resources of the new
programming of the Development and Cohesion Fund 2021-2027 and
with a further €200 million as a result of savings in resources
for the 2014-2020 cycle not yet spent.
"With this measure of appreciation by the junta -
said the President of the Region, Renato Schifani - we have
laid the foundations for a decisive acceleration of the
construction of what will be a strategic infrastructure
for the future of Sicily. If, after more than 50 years, the bridge
on the Strait is on its way to becoming a reality, we must
thank, in particular, the Minister for Infrastructure, Matteo
Salvini, always attentive to the needs of the South and the
Sicily in particular. With this co-financing, we are sending a
a clear signal to the whole of Italy, to say that the bridge is a
priority and that our region is ready to
do your part."
The Regional Councillor for Infrastructure and Mobility,
Alessandro Aricò, assured that the Region - «yes
It will make you ready for this appointment with history.
We will prepare - he assured - the best structural conditions that
make the most of the potential offered by the
from the construction of the bridge over the Strait. You will need to
organise a rail and road network in step with the times,
creating an interconnection between airports, ports and
freight terminals and paying particular attention to the road network
Internal. We are ready," the councillor stressed.