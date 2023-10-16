Italian ports are preparing to close 2023 with a new record of cruise passengers
According to Risposte Turismo, 12.9 million passengers will be handled. In the three-year period 2024-2026, about 1.6 billion will be invested in ports for cruises
Venezia
October 16, 2023
If on the freight side, according to the flow information
of cargoes handled from their ports communicated in random order by
some Italian Port System Authorities, the
the national port sector is suffering, on a par with and perhaps more
of those of other European countries, on the cruise sector the data
are much more comforting, confirming that the
cruises, even in Italy, has fully exited the period
Very negative caused by the global spread of the pandemic
of Covid-19.
"The cruise segment - underlined the
President of the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti), Rodolfo
Giampieri - continues to grow even beyond forecasts, scoring
a record in 2023, confirming its strategic role for the
Italian ports. The figures exceed those of 2019, which
He had already set a record, and in the top 20
ports in the MED area there are as many as eight Italian ports. We often have
neglected the data of this sector which, on the other hand, for a country like the
must be remembered and valued. I would like to remind you that
This is a new role for ports: motion generators
immediate (cruise passengers) and return of people, such as tourists,
(powerful territorial marketing)'.
The forecast data for cruise flows in 2023 at
to which Giampieri referred are those made public today by the
research and consulting company Risposte Turismo in vista
of the eleventh edition of Italian Cruise Day, the annual forum on
cruise sector conceived and organized by the company, which
this year it will be held on October 27th at the Castle
Aragonese of Taranto and which was prepared in partnership
with the Port System Authority of the Ionian Sea and the Municipality
of Taranto.
According to the forecasts of Risposte Turismo, in fact, the ports
in 2023 will set an all-time record of 12.9 million
passengers handled and this year the number of ports will rise to eight
Italians included in the ranking of the 20 main airports
Mediterranean cruises. Among the most important variations
significant impact on 2022 is that of Venice which, together with the
other Italian ports in the upper Adriatic Sea, will contribute to the
in this area (Venice, Trieste, Ravenna, Monfalcone,
Chioggia and Sistiana) of the threshold of 1.3 million passengers
Handled. At the regional level, this year Liguria
will confirm its position at the top with more than three million passengers
handled (+42% on 2022), ahead of Lazio with 2.9 million (+37%)
and Sicily with 1.8 million (+50%). Apulia will be the
fifth region in Italy for cruise passengers handled (660,000, +7.5%
on 2022) and, among its ports, Taranto will confirm its
status as a new cruise port, setting its own record of
passengers handled (140,000, +29%).
"In a year of records," explained the president of
Tourism Answers, Francesco di Cesare - there will be many ports in
achieve your best cruise season ever. Between
Civitavecchia, very close to the threshold of three million
cruise passengers, Naples, Genoa, Palermo, La Spezia,
Messina, Trieste, Ravenna, Syracuse and Taranto'.
The Risposte Turismo report also shows that in the three-year period
2024-2026 the total value of port investments for the
cruise ships in Italy will amount to about 1.6 billion,
of which 32.6% dedicated to the construction of new terminals
cruise ships (almost 530 million), 26.7% for the preparation of
stopovers to alternative supplies and supplies
energy at the quay (around €430 million) and more than 20% at the
Construction of other infrastructures for the cruise industry
(330 million). Among the projects under development, the report cites the
new cruise terminal of Porto Corsini in Ravenna, which should
be completed next year, with an investment value
amounting to €27.7 million, Catania's new maritime station
worth two million euros and the redevelopment of the former
Hennebique grain silos in Genoa, for which
A total of €130 million has been invested.
This year's edition of Italian Cruise Day will also host
the collateral initiative Carriere@ICD, the only career day in Italy
dedicated to the cruise sector, which will give the opportunity to
to 50 young people eager to embark on a career path
in this sector to listen to business presentations and carry out
one-to-one meetings and interviews with some of the world's most
important companies in the sector.
