testata inforMARE
Cerca
16 October 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
23:57 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
Unioncamere Calabria joins the alarm on the possible consequences of EU Directive 959/2023 on the future of the port of Gioia Tauro
Tramontana: they would be relevant on an economic, employment and logistical level not only regionally, but for the entire country
Lamezia Terme
October 16, 2023
The Regional Union of Chambers of Commerce of Calabria has associated with the alarm about the consequences of the new Directive including maritime transport in the EU ETS trading of allowances of the European Union's carbon allowances, which will enter into force on 1 January, and will be able to have on the future of the port of Gioia Tauro, as the new norm additional costs, in particular for vessels operating stopovers in European transhipment ports such as the Calabria, avoidable expenses if ships call at transhipment ports non-Europeans.

On the eve of the flash mob "The port doesn't stop" which will be held tomorrow in Gioia Tauro to avert the risk closure of the port, Unioncamere Calabria specified that 'the Calabrian Chamber of Commerce system, giving voice to the region's economy, joins the alarm sounded by politics and the world on the possible consequences of the new directive on the carbon tax on the future of the port of Gioia Tauro".

Explaining that the tax introduced by the Directive, in this first formulation, it should be counted at 100% if the ship is travelling Between two European countries, 50% only one is touched, and even zero if, while crossing the Mediterranean, it does not stop in ports of the EU, the president of Unioncamere Calabria, Antonino Tramontana, stressed that "the introduction of this new tax could hit our port hard, exposing it concretely to the possibility of being overridden in favour of other transhipment ports outside Europe, present for example on the coasts of North Africa, where it would not be possible to applied the new tax'.

Unioncamere Calabria pointed out that "the port of Gioia Tauro is a very positive emerging reality, which Today it has an excellent infrastructural endowment and offers services, including intermodality (80 trains per day). The current situation - recalled the Union of the regional Chambers of Commerce - derives from significant investments (for example, To name a few: public procurement in the last 20 years for 179 million euros; Investments by terminal operators in the last 10 years EUR 230 million), while the same amount of funding is being made for further improve road accessibility and railway station, as well as, for example, for the environmental sustainability, through the electrification of the Ro-Ro quay, to reduce the impact of ships parked in the port'.

"The consequences of an eventual, even partial, abandonment of the port of Gioia Tauro - warned Tramontana - would be significant in terms of economics, employment and logistics not only regional, but of the entire country. There is no need to remind you of the difficulties of the region when assessing the impact of jeopardise direct employment that currently matters 1,600 port workers and which produces a turnover of about 4,000 unit. The fight against climate change - concluded the President of Unioncamere Calabria - it is a dutiful and which must be of interest to all the equally, avoiding the introduction of rules that would alter the the rules governing the balance between supply and demand of a the entire economic sector'.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
SHIPPING
Pichetto, the government has called for corrective measures because EU ETS does not damage many European ports, particularly Italians.
Rome
The corrective mechanism to date has been absolutely not sufficient, " the minister said.
PORTS
Italian ports set to close 2023 with a new record of cruisers
Venice
They will be, anticipates Responses Tourism, 12.9 million handling passengers. In 2024-2026, it will be invested in ports around 1.6 billion for the crucierism.
INFRASTRUCTURE
The Sicilian Region said it was ready to invest more than a billion euros in the construction of the bridge over the Strait.
Palermo
Figure in large part from resources of the new FSC Schedule 2021-2027
The Sicilian Region said it was ready to invest more than a billion euros in the construction of the bridge over the Strait.
E-fuel is essential for decarbonisation of shipping
SHIPPING
E-fuel is essential for decarbonisation of shipping
Baden
A survey highlights opportunities and problems for their use and dissemination
PORTS
In the third quarter of 2023 the traffic in goods in the port of Singapore increased by 1.7%
Singapore
The containers were equal to almost ten million teu (+ 3.7%)
TRUCKING
IRU and European transport associations call on Brussels to take action to resolve roadblocks at the Brenner Pass
Brussels
The European Shippers ' Council has joined the appeal.
SHIPPING
Assogasliquids, LNG and bioLNL essential for decarbonisation of shipping
Genoa
Arzà : you cannot ignore the use of all the solutions offered by alternative fuels and biofuels
The new waterfront of Palermo Marina Yachting is being inaugurated in Palermo today.
PORTS
The new waterfront of Palermo Marina Yachting is being inaugurated in Palermo today.
Palermo
The intervention involved a total area of more than 40mila square meters
SHIPPING
MSC updates surcharge estimates for EU ETS taking into account the graduation of application of the standard
Geneva
The value of the nickels will be updated monthly
SHIPPING
Signed the interministerial decree renewing the Marebonus
Rome
Funds for EUR 125 million for the period 2022-2026
Wallenius Wilhelmsen installs new bulbs on the vessels ' prues to reduce consumption and emissions
INDUSTRY
Wallenius Wilhelmsen installs new bulbs on the vessels ' prues to reduce consumption and emissions
Lysaker
They are designed to work best at lower-speed draught and speed
CRUISES
Japan's MOL launches new, crucieristic brand Mitsui Ocean Cruises
Tokyo
Initial fleet of two ships : the "Nippon Maru" and the "Mitsui Ocean Fuji" (ex "Seabourn Odyssey")
Africa Global Logistics (MSC group) adjusts the management of the multipurpose terminal of the port of Lobito
PORTS
Africa Global Logistics (MSC group) adjusts the management of the multipurpose terminal of the port of Lobito
Luanda
Contract to grant the duration of twenty years
SEAFARERS
Italian seafarers are efficient and resilient, but they suffer from the repetitiveness of work
Genoa
Research into the psychology of workers finds that, in addition to routine, the poor support of colleagues and stress are the greatest critiques.
SHIPPING
European Shippers ' Council, good stop to EU exemption regulation for containerized companies
Brussels
Highlighted the major powers granted in the USA to the FMC to prevent abuse in liner shipping
PIRACY
In the third quarter of 2023, attacks by pirates against ships increased by 6% percent.
London / Kuala Lumpur
In the first nine months of the year, accidents were 99
SHIPPING
Satisfaction of CLECAT because containerized shipping will be subject to EU general rules on competition
Brussels / Feltham
In the UK the BIFA is keen to learn about the outcome of the revision of the UK CBER Regulation
SHIPPING
Butler (WSC) : Even without CBER regulation, VSA agreements will continue to be one of the pillars of containerized shipping
Brussels
They will continue to be-he specified-absolutely legal and supported by carriers
PORTS
In the third quarter the container traffic handled by COSCO Shipping Ports grew by 2.1%
Hong Kong
In the first nine months of 2023, the increase was 0.6%
PORTS
Unioncamere Calabria joins alarm over possible consequences of EU Directive 959/2023 on the future of the Port of Gioia Tauro
Lamezia Terme
Tramontana : It would be relevant to the economic, employment and logistics plan not only regional, but of the whole country.
PORTS
In the third quarter, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by -14.0% percent.
Hong Kong
In the first nine months of 2023, the decline was -14.8% percent.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
MOL also chooses Starlink to increase the efficiency of internet connectivity of ships
Tokyo
By March the system will be installed initially on 140 units of the fleet
PORTS
The ports of Rijeka and Busan subscribe to a MoU
Zagreb
The impetus for traffic in the Croatian airport has been awaited since 2025 since the commissioning of the Maersk terminal.
SHIPPING
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti adheres to the Poseidon Principles
Rome
International agreement promotes decarbonisation of maritime transport
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
Costa Cruere celebrates its 75-year anniversary
CELEBRATION
Costa Cruere celebrates its 75-year anniversary
Genoa
On schedule a series of events in Genoa
PORTS
Increased 6.1% percent of quarterly traffic in Russian ports
St. Petersburg
Growth of dry goods and drop in liquid loads
PORTS
In the third quarter the traffic in goods in Turkish ports decreased by -3.3%
Ankara
Volumes to and from Italy have fallen by -28.6% percent.
MEETINGS
Record of Participants at the Shipbrokers Shipagents Dinner of Assagents
Genoa
3,500 guests
SHIPPING
Assshipowners, insert a "insularity clause" in EU maritime transport legislation
Brussels
The association needed to urgently review the ETS directive to avoid the risks of relocating traffic, the association said.
COMPANIES
Kim Pong will take over to Chong Meng in the post of CEO of PSA International
Singapore
Nelson Quek will assume the post of regional CEO for Southeast Asia
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Maersk ships will be equipped with Starlink's satellite internet connectivity
Copenhagen
Put into service by the first quarter of 2024
PORTS
In the first eight months of 2023, freight traffic in Croatian ports fell by -1.1% percent.
Zagreb
Passengers to and from abroad increased by 27.3%
MEETINGS
Tomorrow in Livorno a seminar on port work
Livorno
It is primarily aimed at students in the degree courses of the Universitarian Pole livornese
SHIPPING
ZIM applies a war risk premium on goods to and from Israeli ports
Haifa
The company makes it known that the ports of Ashdod, Haifa and Eilat operate normally
CELEBRATION
Celebration of the 25 years since the acquisition of Italy Marittima by Evergreen
Trieste
A ceremony will be held on October 23 in Trieste
LOGISTICS
In growth the costs of European automotive logistics
Brussels
ECG presented the latest update of the FVL Cost Index
SHIPPING
The trend of degrowth of Taiwanese revenues Yang Ming and WHL proceeds parallel
Keelung / Taipei
In the third quarter of this year recorded declines of -64.0% and -60.7% respectively
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Tomorrow in Livorno a seminar on port work
Livorno
It is primarily aimed at students in the degree courses of the Universitarian Pole livornese
MEETINGS
Conference on "Italian and European Transport and the challenge of 2035"
Rome
It will be held on October 12 in Rome. Among the topics covered, that of the sustainability of maritime transport
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Grupo Torralba construirá una terminal portuaria para exportar yeso en Carboneras
(El Mercantil)
Panic at KPA over job losses amid ports privatisation plan
(People Daily)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
PORTS
Published the notices for three projects for the area of the port system of the Strait of Messina
Messina
They are fully funded with 6.6 million euros
RIVER TRANSPORT
Bringing the crucierists into the heart of Rome with boats on the Tiber? You can
Rome
The feasibility of the project was highlighted during a roundtable discussion by the Propeller Club in Rome
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
New rail link between I'm Gateway and Verona Porta Nuova
Go Ligure
Made two weekly departures
MEETINGS
On October 20 in Taranto the public assembly of Federagents
Rome
Meeting on the theme "Porto Italia in the changing world"
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
PSA Italy-Wind Tre project for a high-performance Private Network 5G at the Genova Pra terminal
The aim is to respond to the specific needs of a port and industrial environment
SHIPPING
In Genoa, with Cool Logistics Global, the reefer market is discussed
Genoa
This year the volumes transported by sea are expected to increase by 1.5%
PORTS
Venice Port Community, the Channeling project of the AdSP gives response to the problem of access of ships to the port
Venice
Becce : We need a team spirit opposed to those who blindly oppose any change
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean's cruises do not escalate to Israel because of the ongoing conflict
Miami
Changes to the itineraries of four ships of the group
SHIPPING
OOCL's significant revenue reduction continues
Hong Kong
In the third quarter, the containers transported by the fleet increased by 6.7%
TRANSPORTATION
Incentives of up to 22 million to promote emission reduction of transport services
Rome
The annual amount is relative to the period 2023-2026
AVIATION
Parties the flights from Italy of MSC Air Cargo
Milan
Link Milano Malpensa-Tokyo
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile