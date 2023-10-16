Unioncamere Calabria joins the alarm on the possible consequences of EU Directive 959/2023 on the future of the port of Gioia Tauro
Tramontana: they would be relevant on an economic, employment and logistical level not only regionally, but for the entire country
Lamezia Terme
October 16, 2023
The Regional Union of Chambers of Commerce of Calabria has
associated with the alarm about the consequences of the new Directive
including maritime transport in the EU ETS
trading of allowances of the European Union's carbon allowances, which
will enter into force on 1 January, and will be able to
have on the future of the port of Gioia Tauro, as the new norm
additional costs, in particular for vessels operating
stopovers in European transhipment ports such as the
Calabria, avoidable expenses if ships call at transhipment ports
non-Europeans.
On the eve of the flash mob "The port doesn't stop"
which will be held tomorrow in Gioia Tauro to avert the risk
closure of the port, Unioncamere Calabria specified that 'the
Calabrian Chamber of Commerce system, giving voice to the region's economy,
joins the alarm sounded by politics and the world
on the possible consequences of the new directive
on the carbon tax on the future of the port of Gioia Tauro".
Explaining that the tax introduced by the Directive, in this
first formulation, it should be counted at 100% if the ship is travelling
Between two European countries, 50% only one is touched, and even
zero if, while crossing the Mediterranean, it does not stop in ports
of the EU, the president of Unioncamere Calabria, Antonino Tramontana,
stressed that "the introduction of this new tax
could hit our port hard, exposing it
concretely to the possibility of being overridden in favour of
other transhipment ports outside Europe,
present for example on the coasts of North Africa, where it would not be possible to
applied the new tax'.
Unioncamere Calabria pointed out that "the port of Gioia
Tauro is a very positive emerging reality, which
Today it has an excellent infrastructural endowment and offers
services, including intermodality (80
trains per day). The current situation - recalled the Union
of the regional Chambers of Commerce - derives from significant investments (for example,
To name a few: public procurement in the last 20 years for 179
million euros; Investments by terminal operators in the last 10 years
EUR 230 million), while the same amount of funding is being made for
further improve road accessibility and
railway station, as well as, for example, for the
environmental sustainability, through the electrification of the
Ro-Ro quay, to reduce the impact of ships parked in the
port'.
"The consequences of an eventual, even partial,
abandonment of the port of Gioia Tauro - warned Tramontana -
would be significant in terms of economics, employment and logistics
not only regional, but of the entire country. There is no need to remind you of the
difficulties of the region when assessing the impact of
jeopardise direct employment that currently matters
1,600 port workers and which produces a turnover of about 4,000
unit. The fight against climate change - concluded the
President of Unioncamere Calabria - it is a dutiful and
which must be of interest to all the
equally, avoiding the introduction of rules that would alter the
the rules governing the balance between supply and demand of a
the entire economic sector'.
