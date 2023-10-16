In the third quarter, container traffic handled by COSCO Shipping Ports grew by +2.1%

In the third quarter of this year, the port terminals that
head of China's COSCO Shipping Ports have handled a
of 27.8 million TEUs, an increase of
+2.1% on the corresponding period of 2022, of which 19.3 million
TEUs handled in Chinese ports (+1.5%) and 8.5 million TEUs in
the group's foreign terminals (+3.4%). Among the latter, in the third
This year's quarter, the German
Container Terminal Tollerort of which the Chinese company has
acquired 24.99% of the share capital after a long negotiation due to
to the controversy unleashed in Germany over the entry of a company
in a terminal considered strategic for national interests
(
of 19
June
2023). In Italy, the terminals of the port of Vado Ligure
participated by COSCO Shipping Ports have recorded growth
of the volumes handled, with APM Terminals Vado that handled
82 thousand TEUs (+59.3%) and Reefer Terminal 16 thousand TEUs (+8.8%).
In the first nine months of 2023, the total handled by the terminals
of the Chinese group was more than 77.8 million TEUs, with
an increase of +0.6% over the same period last year,
of which 53.5 million TEUs passed through the Chinese terminals of the
Group (-0.1%) and 24.3 million TEUs through foreign terminals
(+2,1%). Traffic at APM Terminals Vado was
229 thousand TEUs (+53.9%) and 45 thousand TEUs at the Reefer Terminal (-8.5%).