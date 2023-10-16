Pichetto, the government has called for corrective measures so that the EU ETS does not damage many European ports, especially Italian ones

Today, taking part in the work of the Council of Ministers to
the European Union's Environment Conference, in Luxembourg, the Minister of
Gilberto Pichetto called for corrective measures from the
European directive that from next January-September will include
maritime transport within the scope of the system for
EU Emissions Trading (EU ETS). Italy - has
explained Pichetto - intends to "open a serious discussion and
that can lead to concrete initiatives to mitigate
some negative effects of inclusion in the ETS
of the maritime sector'. The Italian minister announced that
It had previously announced its intention to
include among the items on the agenda of today's Council a
information in order to defend Italian port calls.
"As acknowledged by the Commission itself," he said
Pichetto - the solutions adopted to date are not valid for
effectively address the problem of redirecting
Maritime traffic of goods with transhipment on external routes
to the Union, which entails, in addition to undesirable results from the point of view of the
from an environmental point of view, serious negative consequences for the same
European competitiveness'. "Without modifications," he said.
underlined the minister - we are heading towards a certain loss of
competitiveness of many European ports of call, and in
particular Italians'.
Our country, therefore, believes that the
corrective mechanism identified to date "is not
Absolutely sufficient." Mr Pichetto made the case on behalf of the
the Italian Government's request to the Commission to provide a list of
possible corrective measures and stated that the Government '
makes it available for immediate discussion in order to avoid
undesirable economic, social and environmental consequences that
would result from the application of the current rules'.