Salvini: the bridge over the Strait starts. It is not clear what the initial allocation is

If, at the end of yesterday's Council of Ministers,
on the State budget for 2024 and the
For the three-year period 2024-2026, a concise press release informed that,
with regard to the project for the bridge over the Strait of Messina, 'the
manoeuvre ensures the necessary resources to start the
construction', without specifying the amount of these funds,
Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure and
Transport, strongly committed to the implementation of the project, has
guaranteed that "for the bridge over the Strait there is the entire
coverage of the cost of the work up to €12 billion; The Region
Calabria and the Sicilian Region - he added - will give their
contribution, we will have discussions with Europe. Meanwhile - he has
assured Salvini - let's go».
In the following press conference, Salvini, recalling that the
The Sicilian Region has promised to invest one billion euros in the work
(
of 16
October 2023), specified that he had "every intention"
to open the construction site in summer 2024. More detailed
the intervention of the Minister of Economy and Finance
Salvini's party colleague as a member of the "Lega per
Salvini premier": "As for the bridge over the
Tight - said Giancarlo Giorgetti - obviously like all the others
public works is financed for the full amount that
There are 12 billion in the multi-year projection of the necessary time
to carry out the work. Therefore," he continued, "they are allocated
in the time horizon of the first of the first three years, the first three
quotas to rise, because obviously the dynamics of the work
provides in some way, as indeed the expenses of the PNRR; That's it - yes
the minister paused, not clarifying what the
Initial Allocation - No one asked me the question about this:
they are all fully understood. Of course, the location
affected by the timing that we expect
Realistically, they can be deployed and, therefore, are
mainly concentrated in 25-26".