18 October 2023 - Year XXVII
INFRASTRUCTURE
Salvini: the bridge over the Strait starts. It is not clear what the initial allocation is
There is every intention - said the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport - to open the construction site in summer 2024
Roma
October 17, 2023
If, at the end of yesterday's Council of Ministers, on the State budget for 2024 and the For the three-year period 2024-2026, a concise press release informed that, with regard to the project for the bridge over the Strait of Messina, 'the manoeuvre ensures the necessary resources to start the construction', without specifying the amount of these funds, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, strongly committed to the implementation of the project, has guaranteed that "for the bridge over the Strait there is the entire coverage of the cost of the work up to €12 billion; The Region Calabria and the Sicilian Region - he added - will give their contribution, we will have discussions with Europe. Meanwhile - he has assured Salvini - let's go».

In the following press conference, Salvini, recalling that the The Sicilian Region has promised to invest one billion euros in the work ( of 16 October 2023), specified that he had "every intention" to open the construction site in summer 2024. More detailed the intervention of the Minister of Economy and Finance Salvini's party colleague as a member of the "Lega per Salvini premier": "As for the bridge over the Tight - said Giancarlo Giorgetti - obviously like all the others public works is financed for the full amount that There are 12 billion in the multi-year projection of the necessary time to carry out the work. Therefore," he continued, "they are allocated in the time horizon of the first of the first three years, the first three quotas to rise, because obviously the dynamics of the work provides in some way, as indeed the expenses of the PNRR; That's it - yes the minister paused, not clarifying what the Initial Allocation - No one asked me the question about this: they are all fully understood. Of course, the location affected by the timing that we expect Realistically, they can be deployed and, therefore, are mainly concentrated in 25-26".
