Central Adriatic PSA - CDP Agreement for projects under the InvestEU Programme

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Centrale has signed a memorandum of understanding with Cassa Depositi and
Loans for projects under the InvestEU Programme under the
as CDP, by virtue of its role as advisory partner of the
European Commission as part of the Advisory Hub promoted by the
from the EU, will carry out consultancy activities for the PSA
for the implementation of an investment programme dedicated to the
redevelopment of Ancona's port infrastructure, favouring
transport efficiency.
Objective of the Port System Authority, in
In particular, is the realization of a series of works
aimed at the creation of a peninsula to be located
in the commercial port of Ancona and a new passenger terminal
located in the spaces of the former exhibition complex of the airport. The
The protocol, which runs until 31 December 2024, defines the
CDP's activities in favour of the PSA with regard to, in particular,
in particular, technical and operational consultancy during the
planning, programming and implementation of interventions
in addition to the project management activities for the
management and the actual implementation of structural works.