Port of Ravenna, agreement for the improvement of the contractual conditions of temporary workers

Felsa Cisl, Nidil Cgil and Uiltemp have signed an agreement
supplementary agreement with the employment agency Intempo and the Cooperative
Port of Ravenna for the improvement of conditions
temporary workers (former temporary workers).
The agreement, which is valid for the years 2023 and 2024 with the
parties who have committed to meeting at a joint table
by December 2024 to verify the results obtained, it has the
to achieve business continuity and
enhancement of the professionalism of workers in
administration, also in the light of experience and seniority
matured in the port sector. The agreement provides for an increase in
guaranteed working days (increase in working hours
linked to seniority and job
as well as the transformation, upon reaching the 36
months of seniority, of the employment contract in staff leasing,
i.e. the most protective form of contract in the
of the supply of work.
Stressing that this is an important first step in a
gradual, but necessary, path to ensure good and stable
employment in which the involvement of the
of the RSU of the workers on temporary contracts of the
Port Cooperative elected for the first time in August 2019
Last year, the trade unions recalled that the provision of
work in the port area and on the docks has a peculiarity
all its own: it is the tool that guarantees the coverage of the
non-programmable work shifts, regulated by Law 84/94 according to
that, only after exhausting its workforce, the
Cooperativa Portuale can start recruiting through
agency for the performance of port operations. That-
the trade unions have specified - it has by force of circumstances
an element of precariousness in such contracts,
so much so that Intempo's workers have historically
worked in the various Italian ports with part
time or, in many cases, daily.