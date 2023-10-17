In August, cargo traffic in the port of Ravenna fell by -10.9%

Last month, the port of Ravenna handled 2.06 million
tonnes of goods, down -10.5% on August 2022
generated by the reduction of both unloading and
at 1.81 million tonnes, respectively
(-10.9%) and 251 thousand tons (-6.8%). In the miscellaneous goods sector
An overall decrease of -9.8% was recorded
of containerized cargo, which amounted to 157 thousand tons,
while rolling and conventional cargoes have increased
by +29.5% and +24.3% respectively, rising to 141 thousand and 662 thousand
Tons. In the dry bulk segment, traffic is
699 thousand tons (-35.5%) and in the bulk
liquid waste of 399 thousand tons (+0.1%), of which 227 thousand tons of
petroleum products (-1.8%) and 171 thousand tons of other cargoes
liquids (+2.8%). In the passenger sector, passenger traffic
cruise passengers were 59 thousand people (+74.7%).
In the first eight months of 2023, global freight traffic
totalled 17.63 million tonnes, a reduction of -5.6%
on the corresponding period last year. In the field of
miscellaneous goods were handled 1.61 million tonnes of
Containerized goods (-6.9%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 148 thousand TEUs (-10.1%), 1.25 million tons
of ro-ro cargoes (+7.9%) and 4.65 million tonnes of goods
(-4.8%). Dry bulk cargo was 7.09 million
tonnes (-7.6%) and in the liquid bulk segment
1.72 million tons of petroleum products handled
(+0.3%) and 1.31 million tonnes of other cargo (-13.1%). In the
January-August of this year, cruise passengers were
225 thousand (+82.2%).
On the basis of preliminary data, the System Authority
Port Authority of the Central and Northern Adriatic Sea considers that the
Last month, the port handled nearly 2.1 million
tons of goods, a decrease of -1.5% compared to September
2022.