Agostinelli: today the entire Region has rallied around its port and its workers

Hundreds of people participated in the flash mob that took place
this morning in front of the gate of the port of Gioia Tauro for
Draw attention to the strongly negative effects on the port
that could derive from the European Directive 959/2023
which from next January 1 will include the transport of
within the scope of the EU ETS for the
greenhouse gas emission allowance trading in the EU. 'After
to have duly sensitized the national government and the Commission
European Union, also suggesting shared solutions with other ports
involved - explained the Chairman of the Authority
of the Port System of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas. Andrea
Agostinelli - we wanted to promote a spontaneous demonstration
in front of our port gate, which has seen a very high and
authoritative participation, with the involvement of top management
Calabrian politics, local institutions, parliamentarians,
of the productive forces and of all trade unions,
during which the entire Region rallied around the
port and its workers, trusting that an action
transversal and united policy can be reflected at Union level
in a prompt "review" of the ETS Directive."
'Directive 2023/959 "Emission Trading Scheme",
who must be given credit for pursuing interests in the
such as the protection of the environment," Agostinelli said
However, the structure of European logistics is of great concern
with the risk of a distortive effect in the strategic area of
maritime transport. The European institutions themselves are aware of the
the risk of relocation of European transhipment hubs,
so much so that it has provided for a specific anti-evasion rule which, although
substantiates the validity of the risk, does not in any way solve the
problem, since it maintains a favor to North African ports in
the issue of reimbursement of the emissions produced'.