In the third quarter, ABB's revenues grew by +7.6%

In the third quarter of this year, the Swiss group's revenues
ABB increased by +7.6% to almost eight billion
compared to $7.4 billion in the same period in 2022.
The company, which operates in the fields of electrification and
of automation, recorded an operating profit of €1.26 billion
(+77.8%) and net income of $898 million (+122.3%). In the
Period: New orders acquired totalled a value of 8.05
billion (-1.7%) and the value of the orderbook as of 30 September
stood at $21.45 billion (+10.6%).
ABB has announced that it has found, among the various sectors in question,
sector, a positive development of demand in the
infrastructure and transport in the maritime sectors,
and renewable energy.